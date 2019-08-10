Holder Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Lifted Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) Position; Papp L Roy & Associates Has Boosted Its Stake in Analog Devices (ADI) by $309,015

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) by 36.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft bought 37,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.86% . The institutional investor held 140,286 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 102,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $12.22. About 2.92M shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: Deal Expected to Close Mid-Year; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 25/05/2018 – Fay Observer: Fayetteville’s Goodyear plant gets new manager; 23/04/2018 – Goodyear Strengthens Commitment to Sustainable Natural Rubber; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: TireHub to Provide U.S. Tire Dealers With Passenger, Light Truck Tires; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Net $75M; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 46C; 15/03/2018 – TechFlashATL: SCOOP: Goodyear scouts #BangaloreoftheSouth™ for 40K square feet operations center; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS 2020 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME TO RANGE BETWEEN $2.0 AND $2.4 BLN; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES DEALER TIRE RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE

Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 5.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates bought 2,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 53,428 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.62M, up from 50,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $110.66. About 1.38 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES REPORTS OFFERING OF $750M NOTES; 07/05/2018 – Analog Devices Names Four Fellows for Outstanding Technical Achievement and Leadership; 22/04/2018 – DJ Analog Devices Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADI); 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X Immersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS US AND CHINA NEED EACH OTHER AND “TRADE BETWEEN BOTH IS VERY, VERY CRITICAL”- CONF CALL; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Analog Devices; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds Analog Devices, Exits KBR

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06M and $555.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9,118 shares to 42,486 shares, valued at $2.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,543 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duquesne Family Office Limited Liability Company reported 222,625 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Daiwa Sb Investments Limited holds 1.63% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 78,500 shares. Parsons Management Inc Ri reported 0.18% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Assetmark invested 0% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Beacon Financial Group Incorporated holds 8,013 shares. Tiedemann Limited Liability Corporation owns 6,824 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. St Germain D J holds 4,875 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Blair William And Il reported 11,228 shares. Stifel stated it has 0.18% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). First Business Service reported 0.18% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). 8,109 are owned by Bancorp. Moreover, Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co Tn has 0% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 16 shares. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 7.32M shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. The New Hampshire-based Charter Co has invested 0.13% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx owns 41,482 shares.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $9.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 32,210 shares to 326,769 shares, valued at $7.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xerox Corp by 377,262 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 667,912 shares, and cut its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold GT shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 183.45 million shares or 5.61% less from 194.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Capital Llc holds 41 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). First Republic Invest holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 156,440 shares. Fort Limited Partnership reported 0.02% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa owns 0.08% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 43,642 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 78,844 shares in its portfolio. First Mercantile holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 1,340 shares. 26,789 were accumulated by Massachusetts Fincl Ma. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0% or 45,921 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 40,100 shares. Qs Lc stated it has 96,132 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cwm Ltd has 0% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Vanguard Gru holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 22.22 million shares. Sei reported 72,709 shares. Regions Fin, Alabama-based fund reported 1,006 shares.