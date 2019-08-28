Holder Comgest Global Investors Sas Boosted Intuit (INTU) Position; As Yy (YY) Share Price Declined, Sylebra Hk Company LTD Trimmed Its Stake

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 48.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd sold 110,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 117,327 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.86 million, down from 228,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $54.47. About 74,373 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500.

Comgest Global Investors Sas increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas bought 12,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 310,376 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.14 million, up from 298,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $7.14 during the last trading session, reaching $276.07. About 171,174 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 15/05/2018 – Lindsell Cuts Kraft Heinz, Buys More Intuit: 13F; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Times: Exclusive: #HRtech company @glintinc adds @Intuit / $INTU exec as its first independent board member; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Adj EPS $4.82; 06/04/2018 – Intuit Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q ADJ EPS $4.82, EST. $4.67; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: HR software company Glint adds Intuit exec as its first independent board member; 27/03/2018 – INTUIT SR UNSECURED RTG RAISED TO A3 FROM Baa1 BY MOODY’S; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY GAAP SHR $4.59; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3; OUTLOOK STABLE

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Uniti Group Inc by 69,469 shares to 1.39M shares, valued at $15.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Greentree Hospitalty Group L by 157,557 shares in the quarter, for a total of 916,532 shares, and has risen its stake in Huya Inc.

