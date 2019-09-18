Holder Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Raised Pg&E (PCG) Holding; As Bank New York Mellon Corp. (BK) Share Price Declined, Trian Fund Management LP Has Decreased Holding by $27.22 Million

Trian Fund Management Lp decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp. (BK) by 4.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trian Fund Management Lp sold 618,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The hedge fund held 12.62 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $557.24M, down from 13.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trian Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $47.07. About 3.35 million shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 07/03/2018 – Ireland chooses BNY Mellon to manage Apple escrow fund; 03/04/2018 – 31XU: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – BNY Mellon 1Q-End Assets Under Custody/Admin $33.5 Trillion, Up 9%; 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon 1Q Fee Revenue $3.32B; 01/05/2018 – 96XJ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 05/03/2018 – 63LH: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 11/05/2018 – 96FT: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 21/05/2018 – 58MK: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BK); 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon 1Q Rev $4.18B

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 8.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp bought 540,688 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 6.98 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $160.08 million, up from 6.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.15B market cap company. The stock increased 4.12% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $11.62. About 7.91M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 10/04/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $50; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/26/2018 03:01 PM; 16/04/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-PG&E CA Diablo Canyon 1 reactor remains at 50 pct power (April 13); 17/05/2018 – PG&E Increases Energy Efficiency Options to Help Customers Rebuilding in Wildfire-Impacted Areas Save Money; 14/05/2018 – Baupost Adds PG&E, Exits Express Scripts, Cuts PBF Energy: 13F; 13/04/2018 – National Safe Digging Month Focuses Awareness on Importance of Calling 811; 14/05/2018 – Tobam Adds Expedia, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Buys More PG&E: 13F; 23/03/2018 – CAISO Approves PG&E Oakland Clean Energy Initiative; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Notes Vegetation Management Program, Enhanced Measures Implemented After Jaunary 2014 Drought Proclamation; 25/05/2018 – REPORT SAYS PG&E EQUIPMENT CAUSED 4 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA FIRES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier Tru Of Nevada accumulated 855 shares or 0% of the stock. Fifth Third Fincl Bank invested in 400 shares or 0% of the stock. Synovus Financial Corporation reported 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). State Street holds 5.98M shares. Lsv Asset accumulated 0% or 46,900 shares. Commonwealth Bankshares Of invested in 0% or 47 shares. Michael Susan Dell Foundation holds 7.37% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 362,515 shares. Senator Inv Group Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 1.62 million shares. Hollencrest Capital Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 10,000 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 2,346 were reported by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Corporation. 1.30 million are owned by Deutsche Savings Bank Ag. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Newtyn Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 8.67% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability invested in 0.11% or 1.42 million shares.

Trian Fund Management Lp, which manages about $8.60 billion and $9.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corp. (NYSE:SYY) by 489,566 shares to 23.67 million shares, valued at $1.67B in 2019Q2, according to the filing.