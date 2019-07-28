Holder Columbus Circle Investors Has Upped Workday (WDAY) Stake; As Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Keywise Capital Management LTD Cut by $940,000 Its Holding

Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 41.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors bought 18,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.18% with the market. The hedge fund held 62,604 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.07M, up from 44,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $215.89. About 876,394 shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 53.02% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 08/03/2018 – Workday Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting; 12/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Highland Recreation Area – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 22/04/2018 – DJ Workday Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDAY); 03/05/2018 – HR Path announces the acquisition of Ataraxis, which will accelerate the international growth of its Workday practice; 17/04/2018 – Workday Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: P.J. Hoffmaster State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 07/03/2018 DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 26/04/2018 – Workday Ranks #1 Best Place to Work in the UK; 08/03/2018 – WORKDAY INC WDAY.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $95; 16/03/2018 – Workday Ranks #3 as a Best Place to Work in Germany

Keywise Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd sold 23,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 453,800 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.59 million, down from 477,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $43.46. About 4.36M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 15/05/2018 – Chinese chipmaker takes on TSMC and Intel with cutting-edge tool; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS JAN-APR SALES +13.5 PCT ON YEAR TO T$329.95 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing on March 27 for “Source/drain regions for high electron; 01/05/2018 – Arm Physical IP to Accelerate Mainstream Mobile and IoT SoC Designs on TSMC 22nm ULP/ULL Platform; 24/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Apple supply chain “taken by surprise”; 09/03/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Feb Rev NT$64.64B; 22/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.48 BLN; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS HUMAN IS MUCH POWERFUL THAN AI; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES T$64.64 BLN (JAN T$79.74 BLN, 2017 DEC T$89.90 BLN)

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54B and $3.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 220,267 shares to 131,270 shares, valued at $18.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 46,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,825 shares, and cut its stake in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $197,523 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4.