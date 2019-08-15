Holder Cohen Lawrence B Has Increased Coca Cola Co (KO) Position; Conns Com Stk (CONN) Position Has Upped by Buckingham Capital Management Inc

Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 24.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B bought 8,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 41,688 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95 million, up from 33,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $52.99. About 15.16 million shares traded or 21.48% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 20/03/2018 – Fox 35 News: BREAKING: Police are investigating a bomb threat which led to the evacuation of the World of Coca-Cola in downtown; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola attributes its strong first-quarter earnings to bold bets it has taken; 17/05/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $45; 24/04/2018 – Coke warns of pain from UK sugar tax, U.S. freight costs; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Move to Juice Up Sales in Japan: Add a Splash of Booze; 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster L; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – IN AMENDMENT, ER’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE TWO INDIVIDUALS TO CO’S BOARD EXTENDED BY 12 MONTHS TO JUNE 12, 2019; 20/03/2018 – AtlBizChron: Coca-Cola is not buying the results of a study that found “microplastic” in Dasani bottled water sourced in

Buckingham Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Conns Inc Com Stk (CONN) by 163.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.13% . The hedge fund held 290,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.63 million, up from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Conns Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $630.14M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $19.74. About 290,649 shares traded. Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) has declined 38.55% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CONN News: 05/04/2018 – Conn’s Sees FY Same Store Sales Dn 3%-5%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Conn’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CONN); 05/04/2018 – Conn’s 4Q EPS 10c; 05/04/2018 – Conn’s 4Q Rev $420.4M; 09/03/2018 Conn’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – American Greed First Look: ‘Conn’s Job’; 24/05/2018 – CONN’S, REPORTS CLOSING OF AMENDED & RESTATED $650M CREDIT LINE; 24/05/2018 – Conn’s, Inc. Announces Closing of Amended and Restated $650 M Credit Facility

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hardman Johnston Glob Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Edge Wealth Mngmt holds 1 shares. Tortoise Inv Management Lc owns 2,299 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Barnett And Co Inc reported 1,148 shares stake. Dowling & Yahnke Lc has 792,522 shares for 3.57% of their portfolio. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.22% or 327,610 shares in its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt Corp reported 967,400 shares. 4,690 were reported by Sol Capital Mgmt. Colonial Advisors owns 136,023 shares for 1.21% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Ins Trust Fund accumulated 76,501 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Sageworth Tru reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Psagot Inv House Ltd holds 21,070 shares. Finemark Bancshares invested in 213,205 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Nippon Life Insurance Commerce holds 0.58% or 564,384 shares.

Cohen Lawrence B, which manages about $142.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,680 shares to 37,492 shares, valued at $3.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4,279 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,456 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 4, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. $179,729 worth of stock was bought by Saunders William E Jr on Wednesday, June 5. 26,600 Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) shares with value of $453,184 were bought by MARTIN BOB L. Wright Lee A. had bought 5,882 shares worth $100,170. The insider Shein Oded bought 3,000 shares worth $50,880. $39,565 worth of Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) shares were bought by HAWORTH JAMES H.