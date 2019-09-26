Holder Cobblestone Capital Advisors Has Lifted Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake; Deere & Co (DE) Holder Van Eck Associates Lowered Stake as Valuation Rose

Van Eck Associates Corp decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 16.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp sold 71,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 353,421 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58.57 million, down from 425,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $165.84. About 688,626 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 30/05/2018 – DEERE & DEERE & CO. RAISES DIV MAY 30, 2018; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WORLDWIDE SALES OF CONSTRUCTION AND FORESTRY EQUIPMENT ARE ANTICIPATED TO BE UP ABOUT 83 PERCENT FOR 2018; 30/05/2018 – DEERE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 69C/SHR FROM 60C, EST. 67C; 12/03/2018 – DEERE FEB. 2WD TRACTOR SALES DROP MORE THAN INDUSTRY 11% FALL; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: US FARMERS WILL FEEL EFFECT IMMEDIATELY AS THEY TEND TO SELL THEIR 2017 HARVEST GRADUALLY THROUGHOUT 2018 MARKETING YEAR – BERENBERG; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Adj EPS $3.14; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Outstanding Classes of John Deere Owner Trust 2015-B and 2016-B; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q ADJ EPS $3.14, EST. $3.31; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N – 2018/2019 PROJECTION FOR U.S. FARM COMMODITY PRICES FOR CORN IS $3.90 PER BUSHEL; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS REPLACEMENT DEMAND CONTINUES TO DRIVE FARM EQUIPMENT SALES – CONF CALL

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 28.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc bought 31,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 141,524 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.71M, up from 110,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $128.79. About 2.48M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/03/2018 – J&J Unit: Invokana Significantly Reduces Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk for or With a History of Cardiovascular Disease; 15/05/2018 – Nutriband Inc. Announces the Appointment of Dr. Jeff Patrick as Chief Scientific Officer and to Head of Advisory Board; 20/03/2018 – J&J CFO Dominic Caruso to retire, names Joseph Wolk as replacement; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Binding Offer for LifeScan Unit From Platinum Equity; 16/03/2018 – J&J – IF OFFER IS ACCEPTED, TRANSACTION WOULD BE EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Quarterly Dividend to 90c Vs. 84c; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Cites Johnson & Johnson’s Consistent Operating and Financial Performance for ‘AAA’ Rating; 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid; 21/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Launches New Corporate Website; 20/03/2018 – Johnson and Johnson CFO Dominic Caruso to retire in September, to be replaced by Joseph Wolk

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (GOVT) by 16,830 shares to 3.70M shares, valued at $95.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 12,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 335,788 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Van Eck Associates Corp, which manages about $30.53B and $20.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tenaris Sa (NYSE:TS) by 94,100 shares to 1.60 million shares, valued at $42.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charter Communications Inc by 1,288 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,812 shares, and has risen its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold DE shares while 336 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 206.93 million shares or 1.56% less from 210.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.