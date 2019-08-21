Holder Coatue Management Lifted Tableau Software (DATA) Position; Carroll Financial Associates Lowered Franklin Res (BEN) Position as Valuation Declined

Coatue Management Llc increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc bought 56,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 2.47M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $314.25 million, up from 2.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 02/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Sprint, Tableau Shine, Square, Spotify Drop — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss/Shr 57c; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q REV. $224.0M, EST. $217.9M; 16/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CFO of PayPal and the CEO of Tableau Software; 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 United Nations Establishes Tableau as Visual Analytics Standard, Streamlines Global Adoption of Platform; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Rev $246.2M; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $83; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tableau Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DATA); 22/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $108

Carroll Financial Associates Inc decreased its stake in Franklin Res Inc (BEN) by 55.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc sold 10,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 8,304 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $275,000, down from 18,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Franklin Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $27.04. About 3.66M shares traded or 21.88% up from the average. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 26/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REV $1,617.8 MLN VS 1,600.6 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Managing Director Michael Cabanas Elected to Orange Bowl Committee; 16/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton buys $2.25bn in Argentine bonds; 16/03/2018 – Franklin Templeton sold 1.2 trln won of Korea T-bonds this wk; 02/04/2018 – Templeton Global Income Fund (“GIM”) Announces Distribution; 22/05/2018 – Paulina Mejia Wins Top Women in Asset Management Award from Money Management Executive; 07/03/2018 – MOVES-Franklin Templeton, SocGen, Mercuria; 01/05/2018 – Gen X Women Are Most Concerned About Achieving Retirement Income Goals, Franklin Templeton Investments Survey Finds; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Discovery Adds Credit Suisse; 20/03/2018 – FRANKLIN TEMPLETON BUYS DATA SCIENCE INVESTMENT; NO TERMS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Management Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 18,243 shares. Sei Invests owns 110,785 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability owns 0.08% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 98,000 shares. Cordasco Fincl accumulated 50 shares. 2,359 are owned by Manufacturers Life The. Eaton Vance reported 19,662 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Co invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Moreover, Dorsal Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has 3.75% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Winslow Evans Crocker Inc reported 76 shares stake. Stephens Invest Management Gru Limited Liability Company owns 220,738 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Altimeter Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 3.27M shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Gideon Cap Advisors invested in 9,376 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 12,585 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Caxton Ltd Partnership owns 3,472 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio.

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38B and $9.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 9,789 shares to 4,436 shares, valued at $413,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 110,646 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 355,996 shares, and cut its stake in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold BEN shares while 146 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 237.00 million shares or 2.36% less from 242.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 61 shares. Bancshares Of New York Mellon reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Stephens Incorporated Ar accumulated 54,750 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur holds 0.02% or 3,800 shares. 275,000 were accumulated by Sprott. Veritable LP stated it has 7,125 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cleararc Cap has 7,163 shares. Highlander Cap Management Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Regions Fincl Corporation holds 0% or 2,970 shares. Franklin Res reported 755,246 shares stake. Rampart Inv Management Co Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 2,706 shares. Oregon-based Auxier Asset Mgmt has invested 0.95% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). The Australia-based Macquarie Group Incorporated Ltd has invested 0% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.03% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 541,985 shares. American Century Cos holds 0.02% or 667,824 shares in its portfolio.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc, which manages about $1.57 billion and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Com Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,499 shares to 1,701 shares, valued at $606,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 9,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,914 shares, and has risen its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO).

