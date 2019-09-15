Holder Clough Capital Partners LP Has Boosted Veracyte (VCYT) Holding; Nuwave Investment Management Lifted Holding in Dollar Tree (DLTR) by $820,369 as Valuation Declined

Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 25556.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc bought 7,667 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 7,697 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $827,000, up from 30 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $112.86. About 1.80 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree quarterly same-store sales miss estimates; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC SEES LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES IN FY 2018; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Total Indebtedness $5.73B as of Feb. 3; Credit Facility Availability $1.25B — Filing; 17/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.60; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE IN CREDIT PACTS FOR $2.03B SR CREDIT LINES; 09/04/2018 – Ace Hardware and Dollar Tree Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings for Retailers, According to Temkin Group; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25, EST. $1.30; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Board of Directors; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS BOARD AMENDED CO’S BYLAWS TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO 13 – SEC FILING

Clough Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Veracyte Inc (VCYT) by 52.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP bought 89,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.71% . The hedge fund held 260,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.43M, up from 171,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Veracyte Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $25.74. About 514,092 shares traded. Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has risen 160.99% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.99% the S&P500. Some Historical VCYT News: 19/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces That Data From Multiple Studies Demonstrate “Real-World” Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte: Data From Studies Show ‘Real-World’ Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in Thyroid Cancer; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte: Afirma GSC Identified Significantly More Benign Thyroid Nodules Among Those Deemed Indeterminate; 23/05/2018 – Veracyte: New Study Shows Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary Surgeries in Thyroid Cancer; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE REPORTS PRECISION MEDICINE PACT WITH LOXO ONCOLOGY; 23/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Study Published in JAMA Surgery Demonstrates Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary; 17/05/2018 – Veracyte Launches Early Access Program for Envisia Genomic Classifier to Improve Diagnosis of IPF; 14/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Demonstrating “Real-World” Performance of Afirma GSC To Be Presented at ENDO 2018; 01/05/2018 – Veracyte 1Q Loss/Shr 27c; 17/04/2018 – Veracyte to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Tuesday, May 1, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 2.46 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.23, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 12 investors sold VCYT shares while 36 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 42.16 million shares or 40.52% more from 30.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Convergence Investment Ptnrs Ltd Co has 5,223 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mngmt reported 36,015 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 7,734 were reported by Ajo Lp. Stephens Ar reported 18,660 shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Essex Inv Com Lc invested in 238,425 shares. 91,777 are owned by Citigroup Inc. Moreover, Syntal Cap Ltd has 0.38% invested in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) for 61,372 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 2.04M shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board accumulated 38,800 shares. Moreover, Oberweis Asset Mngmt has 0.15% invested in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) for 28,800 shares. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 0.03% invested in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Perkins Capital owns 3.38% invested in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) for 169,380 shares. Affinity Investment Advsrs Lc reported 31,348 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 18,635 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01B and $1.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gci Liberty Inc by 75,900 shares to 503,749 shares, valued at $30.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 8,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,230 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

More news for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) were recently published by: Benzinga.com, which released: “50 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on September 10, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Veracyte Inc (VCYT) – Yahoo Finance” and published on June 20, 2019 is yet another important article.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $395,681 activity.

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42 million and $95.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 5,224 shares to 43 shares, valued at $3,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 3,455 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 48 investors sold DLTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 214.37 million shares or 1.40% less from 217.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Advsrs LP has 0.03% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 138,637 shares. 15,159 are owned by Commerce Comml Bank. Salem Investment Counselors Incorporated invested in 191 shares. Oxbow Advisors Llc invested in 0.46% or 35,210 shares. Cutter And Brokerage owns 0.07% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 2,039 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 2,875 shares. Alberta Inv Corporation holds 0.01% or 12,480 shares in its portfolio. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Llc accumulated 142,101 shares or 0.42% of the stock. 3,070 are owned by Zuckerman Investment Group Llc. Amp Capital Invsts Limited stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 480,000 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Proshare Lc reported 0.1% stake. Suntrust Banks holds 17,677 shares. Asset One Limited reported 0.07% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Moreover, Schaller Invest Grp has 5.58% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).