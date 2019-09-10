Holder Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Has Increased Qualcomm (QCOM) Position; Black Creek Investment Management Position in Cameco (CCJ) Cut by $4.13 Million

Black Creek Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 12.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc sold 375,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The institutional investor held 2.71M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.93M, down from 3.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.1. About 2.22 million shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 25/04/2018 – Cameco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 6.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc bought 17,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 293,455 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.74M, up from 276,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $78.21. About 6.89M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 13/04/2018 – QCOM: China’s delay could imperil Qualcomm deal for NXP Semicond; 06/03/2018 – A secretive US national security committee has issued an unusual public warning against Broadcom’s proposed $142bn hostile takeover of San Diego-based Qualcomm, saying that a deal might lead to China overtaking the US in critical 5G technology; 14/05/2018 – Qualcomm wants to buy NXP for $127.50 a share, or $44 billion; 04/05/2018 – China Approves Qualcomm’s Plan to Form JV With State-Owned Datang Telecom Unit; 25/04/2018 – CORRECTED: Qualcomm earnings: 80 cents per share, vs 70 cents expected; 13/03/2018 – Schumer praises Trump for killing Broadcom bid to buy Qualcomm; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs Will Not Be Re-Nominated to Qualcomm Bd; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS PLC ALML.L – DEVICES THAT CAN ACCESS CBRS SPECTRUM ARE EXPECTED IN 2018; 09/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS WILL NOT SELL ANY CRITICAL NATIONAL SECURITY ASSETS TO ANY FOREIGN COMPANIES; 23/03/2018 – Four Qualcomm Board Members Received More Than 50% Support

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peoples Financial Svcs Corp reported 8,346 shares stake. 99 were reported by Smart Portfolios Ltd Limited Liability Company. Dowling & Yahnke Limited Co holds 1.83% or 334,104 shares. American Century Cos Inc has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii stated it has 21,192 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 2.08M shares. Moreover, Dorsey & Whitney Co Ltd Llc has 0.36% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Communication has 0.15% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 17,287 shares. Westpac Banking holds 99,215 shares. Hollencrest Cap Management holds 3,667 shares. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 4.36M shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.59% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 71,646 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Liability Company invested in 500 shares. Bp Public Limited Company owns 197,000 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Eqis Capital has 0.26% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 55,867 shares.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 4,050 shares to 28,460 shares, valued at $6.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Short Term Corp Bond (VCSH) by 7,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,229 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK).

Analysts await Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.02 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.03 per share. CCJ’s profit will be $7.70 million for 113.75 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by Cameco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -166.67% EPS growth.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97 billion and $2.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nielsen Hldgs Plc by 70,286 shares to 9.89 million shares, valued at $234.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Banco Santander S A by 687,162 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39.40M shares, and has risen its stake in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA).