Holder Clearline Capital LP Upped Brunswick (BC) Holding; As Enbridge (ENB) Stock Declined, Holder Polygon Management LTD Trimmed Position by $792,000

Clearline Capital Lp increased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 257.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp bought 94,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The hedge fund held 131,123 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.02 million, up from 36,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $52.12. About 488,225 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 19/04/2018 – MarineMax to Webcast Second Quarter 2018 Results; 10/04/2018 – Brunswick Corporation Selects Accruent for Lease Accounting Software; 24/04/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Launches ‘Angling Aces’ Student Program; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP BC.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.78 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Bowlero Corp.’s Corporate Family Rating to B2; outlook stable; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – QTRLY EPS OF $0.91; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Had Cash and Marketable Securities $294.2M at the End of 1Q; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE ESTIMATED TO INCREASE IN 2018; 24/05/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 13/03/2018 – The Daily Gleaner: EXCLUSIVE: ‘I really feel that people in New Brunswick should have the IMAX experience’

Polygon Management Ltd decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 26.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd sold 22,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.16M, down from 82,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $35.08. About 5.17 million shares traded or 76.12% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q EPS C$0.26; 18/05/2018 – SPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – BOARD ESTABLISHED CONFLICTS COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO REVIEW AND CONSIDER PROPOSAL FROM ENBRIDGE INC; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – EXPECTS TO RETAIN ITS INTERESTS IN CERTAIN OTHER U.S. RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS, WHICH MAY BE MONETIZED OR SOLD AT A LATER DATE; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC. ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE INC. OFFER AND ESTABLISHES A SPECIAL COMMITTEE; 15/03/2018 – Enbridge Moves Closer to Giving Oil Sands Some Pipeline Relief; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund: No Assurance Any Transaction Will Be Consummated; 25/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ALJ’S RECOMMENDATIONS NOT BINDING ON MINNESOTA PUC AND ENBRIDGE EXPECTS PUC TO VOTE ON LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROJECT IN JUNE 2018; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS FOCUSED ON EXECUTION OF LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROGRAM; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE NOT CONSIDERING OTHER OPTIONS IF MINNESOTA REGULATOR DOES NOT APPROVE PREFERRED LINE 3 PIPELINE ROUTE – EXECUTIVE VP, PIPELINES; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC ENF.TO RISES 5.4 PCT TO C$29.50 AFTER ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES PROPOSALS TO BUY-IN SPONSORED VEHICLES

Polygon Management Ltd, which manages about $688.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Cinemedia Inc (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 121,541 shares to 1.72 million shares, valued at $11.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TKPYY) by 105,301 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,962 shares, and has risen its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Sa (Prn).

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENB’s profit will be $707.21 million for 25.06 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “2 Fantastic Dividend Stocks I Plan To Hold Forever – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 22, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Trans Mountain to Face New Challenges: Should Investors Give Up on the Industry and Sell Enbridge (TSX:ENB)? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 09, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Millennials: 2 Dividend Stocks Yielding a Staggering 8.6% – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “3 Stellar Dividend Stocks for Low-Risk Investors – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Stocks for New Investors to Build Their Portfolios Around – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: September 01, 2019.

More notable recent Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Brunswick Establishes Aluminum Boat Group NYSE:BC – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Brunswick Completes Acquisition of Freedom Boat Club – GlobeNewswire” published on May 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Brunswick Announces Sale of Fitness Business NYSE:BC – GlobeNewswire” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Brunswick Corporation (BC) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Brunswick Public Foundation Awards 2019 Grants NYSE:BC – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 30, 2019.