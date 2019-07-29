Holder Clearbridge Investments Has Raised United Technologies (UTX) Holding; As Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) Share Value Rose, Holder Lincluden Management LTD Cut by $1.01 Million Its Stake

Lincluden Management Ltd decreased its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) by 1.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd sold 13,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.23M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.81M, down from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Royal Bank Of Canada for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $79.62. About 483,433 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has declined 1.12% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.55% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 29/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC VRNT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48; RATING OUTPERFORM; 27/03/2018 – DNO ASA DNO.OL : RBC RAISES TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 27/04/2018 – RBC SAYS NOT CONVINCED ISSUES RAISED REACH LEVEL OF DEAL BREAK; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $242 FROM $235; 21/03/2018 – IMMUNOGEN INC IMGN.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $12; 16/05/2018 – ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP EFN.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$8 FROM C$7; 24/05/2018 – Royal Bank of Canada Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 03/04/2018 – Kevin Orland: Enbridge has hired RBC to sell western Canadian gas gathering and processing assets; 03/04/2018 – HUSKY ENERGY INC HSE.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$19; 09/03/2018 – AFRICA OIL CORP AOIC.ST : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Clearbridge Investments Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 170.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc bought 2.50M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.97 million shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $511.97M, up from 1.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $135.72. About 1.66 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 13/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 18/05/2018 – United Technologies Issues EUR750M of Senior Floating-Rate Notes Maturing 2020; 02/05/2018 – UTX, GE: An A320 of Viva aerobus with problems in Merida. – ! $UTX $GE; 16/03/2018 – CORRECT: UNITED TECH SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.12; 30/04/2018 – UTC Board of Directors Announces Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – Avianca Flips The Switch For Passengers With New “Plug And Play” Cabin Lighting Retrofit From UTC Aerospace Systems; 12/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Columbus Facility Named Large Manufacturer of the Year by Georgia Department of Economic Development; 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FAIR GLOBAL TRADE, DECLINES COMMENT ON POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL/ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO CHANGE IN BEHAVIOR FROM CHINESE REGULATORS WITH RESPECT TO THE ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL – CONF CALL

Analysts await Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.70 EPS, up 2.41% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.66 per share. RY’s profit will be $2.44B for 11.71 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Royal Bank of Canada for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.80% EPS growth.

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Nova Scotia Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 16,770 shares to 1.35 million shares, valued at $71.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 20,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,088 shares, and has risen its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Perigon Wealth Lc has invested 0.85% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Provident Trust Co invested in 0.02% or 4,649 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Service has invested 0.05% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Pointstate LP has invested 1.89% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Sigma Invest Counselors Incorporated holds 22,756 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corporation owns 17,808 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Kidder Stephen W, Massachusetts-based fund reported 54,314 shares. Guinness Asset Mngmt Limited reported 160,680 shares or 3.52% of all its holdings. First Merchants holds 1.27% or 61,217 shares in its portfolio. Fred Alger Management holds 387,700 shares. Covington Advsrs Incorporated has 1.05% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 24,049 shares. Community Financial Service Group Limited Liability Corp reported 0.08% stake. Leisure Mngmt reported 0.65% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Ssi Investment Mngmt accumulated 1,898 shares. Sfmg Ltd Co invested in 0.13% or 6,955 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. Another trade for 10,089 shares valued at $1.25M was sold by Amato Elizabeth B. $104,916 worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) was sold by Bailey Robert J..