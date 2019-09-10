Holder Clarkston Capital Partners Lifted Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Holding; Charter Trust Company Position In Cisco Systems (CSCO) Was Raised

Charter Trust Company increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 11.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company bought 10,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 108,773 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.87 million, up from 97,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $48.96. About 10.31M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 17/05/2018 – Tech Down After Cisco Outlook — Tech Roundup; 17/04/2018 – Cisco President for Asia-Pacific and Japan Miyuki Suzuki said 5G will create “huge opportunities” for businesses to drive enriched customer experiences in augmented reality and virtual reality; 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms; 07/04/2018 – Iran hit by global cyber attack that left U.S. flag on screens; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cisco Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSCO); 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 05/03/2018 – Telepresence Market Rebounds; Cisco and Polycom Lead the Way

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 23.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc bought 21,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 114,570 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.11 million, up from 92,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $84.73. About 880,740 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

