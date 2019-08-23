Holder Clark Estates Raised Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shares Declined, Johnson Financial Group Has Raised by $453,900 Its Holding

Johnson Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc bought 255 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 7,004 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.47 million, up from 6,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $871.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $44.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1761.22. About 2.78M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – The Information: EXCLUSIVE: Netflix, one of Amazon Web Services’ biggest customers, is expanding its use of Google Cloud, AWS; 15/05/2018 – SOROS ADDED VICI, JPM, AMZN, WFC, C IN 1Q: 13F; 20/04/2018 – Amazon.com wants to make it easier for developers to create projects based on the blockchain technology underlying bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies; 04/04/2018 – Chris Carey Advisors Named “Turnaround Consultant Of The Year”; 07/05/2018 – BetaNews.com: Huawei Mate 10 Pro now $150 off, including Amazon-exclusive Mocha Brown color; 04/04/2018 – Tom Forte Sees Washington Post as ‘Real’ Reason for Trump’s Amazon Attacks (Video); 03/05/2018 – This 13-year-old startup just got $100 million and is valued at over $1 billion – now it’s taking on Amazon, Google, and Appl; 01/04/2018 – Retailers Race Against Amazon to Automate Stores; 30/05/2018 – JetSweep Achieves Advanced Consulting Partner Status in Amazon Web Services Partner Network; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-On Amazon, a quarter of merchants’ sales are cross-border

Clark Estates Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 12.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 105,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.68 million, up from 93,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $106.07. About 6.12 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Afms 8 J.P. Morgan Chase Comm’l Mtg Sec Tr 2015-UES Rtgs; 20/04/2018 – Protectionism is a “major risk” to the global recovery now underway, says Jacob Frenkel, chairman of J.P. Morgan Chase International; 04/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global April Composite PMI: Summary; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge to Participate in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of March 29 (Table); 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 29/03/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Eager for calming news, investors look to earnings; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan Chase’s Quorum may go solo; 18/05/2018 – “I think it’s coming sooner than people probably think,” says Amber Baldet, Former head of J.P. Morgan’s blockchain arm; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Russian investment trust working to comply with US sanctions

Clark Estates Inc, which manages about $645.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 57,000 shares to 52,600 shares, valued at $3.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 27,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,000 shares, and cut its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quinn Opportunity Prns Ltd Liability holds 69,500 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Advisory Alpha Llc reported 0% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 435,378 are held by Umb Savings Bank N A Mo. Oppenheimer Asset has invested 1.46% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Regentatlantic Capital Lc reported 52,061 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Hollencrest Capital reported 0.28% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hourglass Cap Ltd Llc accumulated 2,979 shares. Texas-based Eagle Global Advsrs Ltd Com has invested 0.68% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Paloma Prtnrs Management Com invested 0.25% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cutter And Company Brokerage Incorporated accumulated 10,751 shares. The Rhode Island-based Weybosset Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.21% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Sun Life Fin Incorporated invested in 5,564 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0.35% or 3.62M shares in its portfolio. 63,412 were reported by Wetherby Asset Mgmt. Ranger Inv Mngmt Lp holds 430 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Investment holds 1.23% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,166 shares. Cap Fund Sa holds 0.13% or 10,040 shares. 673,793 are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt. 542,940 were accumulated by Susquehanna Gp Ltd Liability Partnership. United Amer (D B A Uas Asset Management) invested 14.85% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma holds 4.52% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 17,023 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 1.44 million shares or 1.09% of its portfolio. Lifeplan Fincl Grp Incorporated holds 30 shares. Modera Wealth Limited Liability Company reported 290 shares. The California-based Accuvest Glob Advsr has invested 0.73% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Central Bancorporation & Tru Co reported 1.67% stake. Artemis Inv Management Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 1.22% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Heartland Consultants has 2,996 shares for 1.5% of their portfolio. Moreno Evelyn V holds 2.12% or 4,035 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt accumulated 27,003 shares.

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE) by 8,336 shares to 35,319 shares, valued at $3.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 5,749 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,364 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR).