Holder Clark Estates Increased Manchester Utd Plc New (MANU) Stake; Kbc Group Nv Has Increased Southern Co (SO) Position by $6.59 Million

Kbc Group Nv increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 144.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv bought 129,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 218,582 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.30M, up from 89,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $57.06. About 12.88 million shares traded or 196.51% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER COMPANY – ”AGGREGATE MAXIMUM PURCHASE PRICE” OF OFFERS INCREASED TO AMOUNT SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW PURCHASE OF $749.9 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 01/05/2018 – Southern’s Georgia Power to Buy Energy From Invenergy Solar Farm; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO FINANCE APPROXIMATELY $5.1 BLN PURCHASE PRICE THROUGH ISSUANCE OF NEW DEBT; 07/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER – EXPECTS TO FUND PURCHASE PRICE OF ANY NOTES PURCHASED USING CASH ON HAND OR AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY; 17/04/2018 – Southern Co. CFO Art P. Beattie to Retire; 06/03/2018 – Southern Co: If Approved by Georgia PSC, Typical Residential Customer Could Get $70 in Refunds Over Two Years; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SAYS AGGREGATE DEAL PRICE ABT $6.475B; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co: Target Completion for the Sales of Gulf Power and Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Stanton and Plant Oleander Is the 1H of 2019; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER BUYS WILDHORSE MOUNTAIN WIND FACILITY; 09/05/2018 – Georgia Power Marketplace features latest Hive home products

Clark Estates Inc increased its stake in Manchester Utd Plc New (MANU) by 19.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc bought 16,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 104,298 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, up from 87,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Manchester Utd Plc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $17.34. About 33,795 shares traded. Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) has declined 12.82% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MANU News: 17/05/2018 – MANU SEES FY ADJ EBITDA GBP175M TO GBP185M, EST. GBP184.5M; 09/05/2018 – Independent.ie: BREAKING: Sir Alex Ferguson ‘no longer needs intensive care and will continue rehabilitation as an inpatient’; 06/04/2018 – Arab News: BREAKING: Paul Pogba’s agent asked Manchester City if they would be interested in signing the restless Manchester U; 13/03/2018 Soccer-United crash out after Sevilla’s Ben Yedder strikes twice; 22/03/2018 – Soccer-lbrahimovic set to leave Manchester Utd for LA Galaxy -reports; 19/05/2018 – Soccer-Chelsea beat Manchester Utd 1-0 to win FA Cup; 07/05/2018 – NTT Communications Expands Global IP Network with New Point-of-Presence in Manchester, United Kingdom; 05/05/2018 – Arab News: #BREAKING: #ManchesterUnited says former manager #AlexFerguson has undergone emergency surgery for brain hemorrhage

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lathrop Inv Management Corporation holds 0.12% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 7,730 shares. Greenleaf holds 0% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 3,985 shares. The United Kingdom-based Gulf Int Bancshares (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.22% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Viking Fund Ltd reported 0.35% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Panagora Asset holds 0.02% or 66,106 shares in its portfolio. Penobscot Mngmt Communication holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 8,380 shares. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc stated it has 3,996 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 406,497 shares. St Germain D J reported 6,955 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Eagle Ridge Management accumulated 125,265 shares. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability has invested 0.11% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Hengehold Capital Lc holds 0.5% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 41,051 shares. Marco Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.09% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.11% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Willis Invest Counsel reported 226,182 shares stake.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $100,380 activity.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 51,345 shares to 71,531 shares, valued at $2.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC) by 116,625 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,112 shares, and cut its stake in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY).

Clark Estates Inc, which manages about $645.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 90,000 shares to 90,000 shares, valued at $4.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Graham Hldgs Co (NYSE:GHC) by 500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,900 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).