Holder Clark Capital Management Group Has Raised Aflac (AFL) Holding; As Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stock Price Rose, Scholtz & Company Has Cut Position

Clark Capital Management Group Inc increased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 2.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc bought 25,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 928,743 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.44M, up from 903,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $56.98. About 476,169 shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk O; 01/05/2018 – Aflac Expands Employer Options with Newest Group Disability Product; 17/05/2018 – Aflac Delivers Contemporary Solutions to Improve Care for Today’s Cancer Patients; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q EPS 91c; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘A+’ IFS to Aflac Japan Insurance Subsidiary; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – REITERATE 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 11/04/2018 – April 16th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated (AFL); 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q ADJ. EPS EX-YEN IMPACT $1.02

Scholtz & Company Llc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 26.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc sold 5,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,913 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55M, down from 21,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $3.99 during the last trading session, reaching $344.49. About 185,861 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 37.91% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Net $208.2M; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 8.8%; 21/03/2018 – Ulta Refutes Reselling Lawsuit, Saying ‘Third Parties’ May Be to Blame; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Adj EPS $2.75

Clark Capital Management Group Inc, which manages about $1.95B and $4.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 691,576 shares to 326,609 shares, valued at $19.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $3.01 million activity. Koide Masatoshi had sold 27,120 shares worth $1.29M on Monday, February 4. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $99,659 was bought by Lloyd Karole.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60 million and $150.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 29,435 shares to 39,490 shares, valued at $4.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.