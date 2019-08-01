Holder Ckw Financial Group Upped Alexander &Baldwin New Com (ALEX) Stake; Pros Holdings (PRO) Holder Brown Capital Management Increased Stake by $442,344 as Valuation Rose

Brown Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) by 0.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc bought 10,532 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.41% . The institutional investor held 5.59M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $236.17M, up from 5.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $71.39. About 633,043 shares traded or 20.40% up from the average. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 92.45% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE $188.0 MLN TO $191.0 MLN; 18/04/2018 – PROS Thought Leaders Selected to Deliver Presentations at Professional Pricing Society Spring Conference; 13/04/2018 – PROS Holdings: Exclusive: Houston’s Tech Innovation District Slated for Former Sears Building in Midtown April 13, 2018; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Rev $47.9M; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.58; 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24; 21/05/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $40; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $47.9 MLN VS $40.1 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – PROS Unveils Plans for Outperform 2018 Global Conference

Ckw Financial Group increased its stake in Alexander &Baldwin Inc New Com (ALEX) by 133.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ckw Financial Group bought 44,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 77,172 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, up from 33,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ckw Financial Group who had been investing in Alexander &Baldwin Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.5. About 166,895 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has declined 0.21% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ALEX News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Alexander & Baldwin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALEX); 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED STRATEGIC MIGRATION OF ITS COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO FROM U.S. MAINLAND TO HAWAI`l; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q EPS 66C, EST. 22C; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q REV. $113.3M, EST. $124.0M (2 EST.)

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $148,491 activity.

More notable recent Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Cambrex to Double Size of Edinburgh Solid Form Screening Facility – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Applebeeâ€™s® Teams Up with Alexâ€™s Lemonade Stand Foundation to Raise Funds for Pediatric Cancer Research – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “IBM closes its $34 billion acquisition of Red Hat – CNBC” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bausch Health Expands Dermatology Cash-Pay Prescription Program to Walgreens Stores Nationwide – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Alexander & Baldwin Inc (ALEX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold ALEX shares while 41 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 53.78 million shares or 0.79% more from 53.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 1.50 million shares. Meeder Asset reported 35,650 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 54,160 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Commerce The holds 154,181 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zeke Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 0.04% or 16,852 shares. Teachers Ins & Annuity Association Of America owns 63,163 shares. Asset Mgmt One Ltd invested in 404 shares or 0% of the stock. First Advsrs Lp reported 118,223 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Comerica Bancorp reported 230,083 shares. Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). First Republic has invested 0% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Jpmorgan Chase And Com owns 449,347 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 3,629 shares stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 40,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold PRO shares while 40 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 4.72% more from 34.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,269 were reported by Aqr Management Limited. United Svcs Automobile Association owns 81,048 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tudor Invest Et Al stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Fmr Ltd Liability Co holds 935,783 shares. Kornitzer Capital Management Ks holds 277,825 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 48,478 shares or 0% of the stock. Sei Investments holds 0% or 14,638 shares. Carroll Financial Assoc owns 354 shares. Blair William Communications Il holds 0.01% or 43,150 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bancshares reported 0% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Menta Ltd accumulated 9,443 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability invested in 305,700 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 6,589 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. 12,160 are owned by Voloridge Mgmt Llc. Element Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 4,901 shares.

More notable recent PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Occidental Petroleum: The Deal Is Upon Us – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sell 33% Of Your Portfolio – A Step-By-Step Method – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “PROS Holdings (PRO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pros Holdings (PRO) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c, Revenues Beat; Q3 & FY19 Revenue Guidance Above Consensus, Affirms Q3 EPS Outlook – StreetInsider.com” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “General Motors Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02 billion and $9.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 587,351 shares to 2.92M shares, valued at $552.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 7,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,374 shares, and cut its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS).