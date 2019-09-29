Holder Cibc World Markets Increased United Technologies (UTX) Position; Eaton Vance Management Increases Stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 29.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management bought 129,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 562,790 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.23 million, up from 433,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $45.28. About 2.29M shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 16/05/2018 – GENENTECH – IN PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY, SURVIVAL ADVANTAGE FOR TECENTRIQ-AVASTIN COMBO REGIMEN WAS SEEN IN ALL EXPLORATORY PATIENT SUBGROUPS ANALYZED; 02/05/2018 – NOVARTIS: HEALTH CANADA OKS KISQALI FOR BREAST CANCER; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA, MERCK & CO.: EMA VALIDATED LYNPARZA MAA FOR REVIEW; 16/05/2018 – Emulate, Inc. and AstraZeneca Form Strategic Agreement to Work Side-by-Side on Organs-on-Chips Technology to Improve Prediction; 07/03/2018 Merck, Eisai sign deal to further develop, sell Eisai cancer drug; 09/03/2018 – Onglyza Heart Failure Lawsuits Move Forward, As Federal Litigation Issues First Practice and Procedure Order, Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reports; 20/03/2018 – Inovio Closes License and Collaboration Agreement with ApolloBio To Develop and Commercialize VGX-3100 in Greater China; 16/04/2018 – G1 Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Phase 1b/2 Clinical Trial of G1T38 in Combination with Tagrisso for EGFR-Mutant Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – TRANSACTION IS PART OF ASTRAZENECA’S STRATEGY TO FOCUS ON ITS THREE MAIN THERAPY AREAS OF ONCOLOGY, CARDIOVASCULAR, RENAL & METABOLISM AND RESPIRATORY; 21/05/2018 – INOVIO OPENS PHASE 2 TRIAL FOR VGX-3100 TO TREAT HPV

Cibc World Markets Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc bought 3,549 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 87,778 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.43M, up from 84,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $136.39. About 1.91 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ABILITY OF SUPPLY CHAIN TO MEET INCREASING ENGINE PRODUCTION-CFO; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: COULD BE $2-3B OF ONE-TIME COSTS TO BREAK UP COMPANY; 04/05/2018 – THIRD POINTS SAYS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N SHOULD BE SPLIT INTO THREE, INTENDS TO WORK “CONSTRUCTIVELY” WITH COMPANY ON PORTFOLIO REVIEW-LETTER; 03/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names interim director of safety and consumer protection; 16/03/2018 – Hayes argues that the United States should avoid trade complications for the sake of companies like Boeing; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $6B of Investment Will Go CapEx Initiatives; 19/04/2018 – DJ United Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTX); 23/03/2018 – United Technologies Wins $239.7 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – TRANSACTION VALUES COLLECTION AT UTC AT APPROXIMATELY $165 MLN; 21/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,127 are held by Fairfield Bush. Moreover, Sarasin Ltd Liability Partnership has 1.94% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 854,420 shares. Assetmark Inc has 0% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 3,000 shares. Argent Com reported 0.53% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc reported 412,961 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 27,025 were accumulated by Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Pacific Global Inv Mgmt invested 0.06% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Wedge Capital Management L Limited Partnership Nc has 0% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 1,866 shares. Bartlett Limited Liability Co reported 1.75% stake. Boltwood Capital Management stated it has 1.13% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). B T Mgmt Dba Alpha Mgmt owns 21,015 shares or 1.03% of their US portfolio. Chevy Chase Holding invested 0.38% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Mai Management has invested 0.32% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Horan Capital invested 0.18% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Bahl Gaynor Inc reported 249,265 shares.

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $22.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 14,580 shares to 47,667 shares, valued at $1.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4,586 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,613 shares, and cut its stake in First Data Corp New.

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88B and $45.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 57,086 shares to 13,943 shares, valued at $3.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 108,586 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 833,006 shares, and cut its stake in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI).