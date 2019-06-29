Holder Ci Investments Lifted Lennar (LEN) Holding; Zimmer Partners LP Has Trimmed Stake in Targa Res (TRGP) by $45.63 Million

Ci Investments Inc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 13331.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc bought 100,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 101,541 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99M, up from 756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $48.46. About 4.16 million shares traded or 39.56% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – STUART MILLER WILL CONTINUE HIS LEADERSHIP ROLE WITH LENNAR AS NEWLY APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED ADVISERS FOR STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES THAT MAY BE AVAILABLE REGARDING UNIT RIALTO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Has Been Elected as the New CEO; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Jon Jaffe Has Been Elected as the New President, Also Named to Board; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: Remain Positive on Housing Industry Outlook in General; 26/05/2018 – SFBJ Newsroom: EXCLUSIVE: Lennar seeks to rezone farmland in Miami-Dade for 149 homes; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS PRICES CAN GO HIGHER DESPITE HIGHER MORTGAGE RATES; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: Focusing on Return to Pure Play Strategy

Zimmer Partners Lp decreased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 43.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp sold 1.11 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.44M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.95M, down from 2.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.14B market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $39.26. About 2.10M shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 14.15% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR…; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts Targa Resources $750M Sr Unscd Nts ‘BB-‘; 23/05/2018 – SNMP, TARGA MERGE 50% STAKES IN LINE/SITE FOR CARNERO JV; 16/03/2018 – Targa Resources Partners LP Announces Monthly Distribution on Preferred Units; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES- TOTAL NET GROWTH CAPEX RELATED TO FALCON AND PEREGRINE PLANTS,PIPELINE SYSTEM IS ABOUT $500 MLN ; ABOUT $200 MLN EXPECTED TO BE SPENT IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – BARGES WILL BE ABOUT $0.02 PER SHARE ACCRETIVE IN 2018; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP PRICES UPSIZED $1.0B OFFERING OF SR; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Targa Resources Partners’ New Notes Ba3; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – HAS EXECUTED SERIES OF AGREEMENTS WITH TARGA RE; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECT TO INCUR SOME COSTS IN NEAR TERM FROM DEAL

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $800,600 activity.

