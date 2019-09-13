Holder Chicago Equity Partners Has Increased Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Position; As General Mls (GIS) Share Value Rose, Greylin Investment Mangement Decreased Stake

Chicago Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 169.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc bought 3,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The institutional investor held 5,395 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $842,000, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $169.8. About 415,710 shares traded or 15.69% up from the average. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S APPOINTMENT OF THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q Net $193M; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores : $107 Million of Capacity Under Existing Repurchase Authorization Expected to be Completed in 1H; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Adopts Proxy Access and Majority Voting; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q Rev $2.05B; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Announces Bd Refreshment With Appointment of Three New Independent Directors and New Bd Leadership; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General: Robert Myers, William Kimball and Jeffrey Lamberti to Retire and Resign From Board, Effective March 6; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q REV. $2.05B, EST. $2.04B; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Adopts Proxy Access, Majority Voting in Director Elections; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – COMMITMENT TO NEW $300 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM THROUGH FY 2020

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 8.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc sold 13,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 135,518 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.12M, down from 148,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $54.09. About 3.16M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – THIRD-QUARTER NET SALES FOR CONVENIENCE STORES & FOODSERVICE SEGMENT INCREASED 3 PERCENT TO $460 MLN; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Constant-Crrency Adjusted Diluted EPS Now Expected to Range Between Flat and Up 1%; 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes in Connection with Pending Acquisition of Blue Buffa; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Blue Buffalo Acquisition Remains on Track to Close in FY18 4th Quarter; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sounds Inflation Alarm for Food Industry — Heard on the Street; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Adj EPS 79c; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Continues to Expect Blue Buffalo Deal to Close by May

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “General Mills CFO to retire – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should You Know About The Future Of General Mills, Inc.’s (NYSE:GIS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Kraft Heinz and General Mills: Not Looking Tasty – Yahoo Finance” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Expect When General Mills Reports Earnings – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

More notable recent Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Casey’s General Stores (CASY) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Factors You Need to Know Ahead of Casey’s (CASY) Q1 Earnings – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Factors Likely to Influence Tiffany (TIF) in Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Dollar General (DG) Register Higher Earnings in Q2? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

