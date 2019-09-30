Holder Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Has Boosted Fastenal Co (FAST) Position; As Kansas City Southern (KSU) Valuation Rose, Klingenstein Fields & Co Cut Position by $463,914

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 100.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 243,702 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 486,918 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.87 million, up from 243,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $32.62. About 1.12 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 3.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc sold 3,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 101,871 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.41 million, down from 105,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $133.15. About 200,040 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Net $144.5M; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Statement Regarding Mexican Economic Competition Commission Final Resolution on Effective Competition in; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern results hurt by U.S. rail congestion; 15/05/2018 – GLG Partners Adds XL Group, Exits Kansas City Southern: 13F; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – FINAL RESOLUTION DISMISSES COFECE’S PRELIMINARY REPORT & FINDING OF LACK OF EFFECTIVE COMPETITION FOR INTERCONNECTION SERVICES; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – QTRLY OVERALL, CARLOAD VOLUMES INCREASED 1% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR; 08/03/2018 – KSU:RESOLUTION DISMISSES PRELIM INVESTIGATING AUTHORITY REPORT; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q REV. $639M, EST. $639.5M; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Volume Rises More Than Triple Average

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold KSU shares while 161 reduced holdings.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18 billion and $1.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6,497 shares to 40,900 shares, valued at $2.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 4,653 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,334 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE).

Analysts await Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 14.01% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.57 per share. KSU’s profit will be $178.85 million for 18.60 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Kansas City Southern for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.15% EPS growth.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. 2,500 shares valued at $76,218 were bought by Johnson Daniel L. on Thursday, August 1.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. 2,500 shares valued at $76,218 were bought by Johnson Daniel L. on Thursday, August 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings.