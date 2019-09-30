Holder Channing Capital Management Lifted Polyone (POL) Stake; Zpr Investment Management Has Boosted Its Fonar (FONR) Position

Zpr Investment Management increased its stake in Fonar Corp (FONR) by 112.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management bought 21,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.13% . The institutional investor held 40,134 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $863,000, up from 18,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Fonar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.57M market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $20.75. About 15,653 shares traded. FONAR Corporation (NASDAQ:FONR) has declined 5.43% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.43% the S&P500. Some Historical FONR News: 10/05/2018 – Fonar Corp 3Q Rev $21M; 02/04/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Wabco, The First of Long Island, Fonar, Hess Midstream Partners LP, Whites; 19/04/2018 – DJ Fonar Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FONR); 10/05/2018 – Fonar Corp 3Q EPS 51c

Channing Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Polyone Corporation (POL) by 40.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc bought 438,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.14% . The institutional investor held 1.53 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.95M, up from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Polyone Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $32.58. About 842,954 shares traded or 65.41% up from the average. PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) has declined 25.47% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical POL News: 03/05/2018 – PolyOne Barrier Technologies Enable Sustainability and Recyclability in Packaging; 26/04/2018 – POLYONE – SEES DOUBLE-DIGIT ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH IN 2018; 30/05/2018 – PolyOne CDS Widens 31 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 07/03/2018 PolyOne Board Elects Robert Abernathy as Director; 30/04/2018 – PolyOne Announces Michael A. Garratt to Serve as Interim President of Specialty Engineered Materials; 26/04/2018 – POLYONE CORP QTRLY SALES $901.6 MLN VS $796.7 MLN; 26/04/2018 – PolyOne 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 24/04/2018 – Future Mobility Innovations Gain Traction with Visionary PolyOne Materials and Services Portfolio; 19/04/2018 – DJ PolyOne Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POL); 15/03/2018 – PolyOne Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msa Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 19,325 shares to 402,056 shares, valued at $42.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Steris Plc by 6,995 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,489 shares, and cut its stake in Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI).

