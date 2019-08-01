Holder Channing Capital Management Has Boosted Torchmark (TMK) Holding; As American Express Co (AXP) Market Value Rose, Fiera Capital Cut by $583,695 Its Stake

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 14.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp sold 5,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 30,638 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, down from 35,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $124.37. About 3.08M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.9 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 18/04/2018 – AMEX CFO JEFF CAMPBELL COMMENTS ON QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY SHR $1.86; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Petrino to Assume Role From David Fabricant, Acting Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Office; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.63B; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Book Value Per Common Share $20.96; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.3 PCT AT JAN END; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms American Express Credit Account Master Trust; 18/04/2018 – AXP SEES 2018 REV. UP AT LEAST 8% THIS YEAR, UP 7%-8%

Channing Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Torchmark Corp (TMK) by 102.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc bought 6,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The institutional investor held 11,983 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $982,000, up from 5,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Torchmark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $91.32. About 558,845 shares traded or 26.05% up from the average. Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) has risen 3.57% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TMK News: 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK SEES FY OPER EPS $5.93 TO $6.07, EST. $6.03; 06/04/2018 Torchmark Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK – AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, RECORDED $877 MLN OF TAX BENEFITS IN NET INCOME AS A RESULT OF RECENT TAX REFORM; 11/05/2018 – Torchmark Corporation Declares Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark Sees FY EPS $5.93-EPS $6.07; 19/04/2018 – DJ Torchmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMK); 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q EPS $1.49; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q Operating EPS $1.47; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP TMK.N SEES FY 2018 OPER SHR $5.93 TO $6.07; 16/04/2018 – Torchmark Corp expected to post earnings of $1.45 a share – Earnings Preview

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.95 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (JNK) by 616,746 shares to 1.59 million shares, valued at $167.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 17,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 309,075 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold TMK shares while 132 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 80.93 million shares or 0.37% less from 81.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

