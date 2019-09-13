Holder Champlain Investment Partners Increased West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) Position; Allen Investment Management Lowered Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $887,908

Allen Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc sold 6,676 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.38M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $185.12M, down from 1.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.52. About 27.01M shares traded or 11.44% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer sells entire stake in Twitter; 25/04/2018 – BancorpSouth Bank Declares Quarterly Dividend; 05/03/2018 – IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announces major reorganization; 26/04/2018 – MSFT SEES 4Q PRODUCTIVITY,BUSINESS PROCESSES REV $9.55B-$9.75B; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Operating Income $3.12B; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.82B, EST. $25.78B; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: LONG-RUNNING OPERATIONS DELAYED BY UP TO TWO HOURS; 16/05/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Names McMaster University Research Chair in Nuclear Safety Analysis John Luxat to Advisory Board; 29/05/2018 – In March, Microsoft’s Windows organization was split up

Champlain Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) by 1.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc bought 7,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.83% . The institutional investor held 602,300 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.38 million, up from 594,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in West Pharmaceutical Services for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $146.09. About 204,626 shares traded. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 25.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 03/05/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C FROM 14C, EST. 15C; 09/05/2018 – USS Investment LTD. Buys New 1.2% Position in West Pharma; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.82, REV VIEW $1.72 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – DJ West Pharmaceutical Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WST); 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q Net $43.6M; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Sales $1.72B-$1.73B; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90; 15/03/2018 – GAMIDA CELL APPOINTS SHAI LANKRY AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Adj EPS $2.80-Adj EPS $2.90; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – REAFFIRMED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 26 investors sold WST shares while 88 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 66.85 million shares or 1.37% more from 65.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). M&T Bancorp invested 0.05% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Swiss Bankshares, a Switzerland-based fund reported 138,000 shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 12,872 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Northern Tru Corporation holds 0.02% or 590,651 shares. Moreover, Riverbridge Prns Ltd Liability Co has 1.38% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Principal Finance Group holds 328,561 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Mason Street Limited Co has 0.1% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 39,168 shares. Loomis Sayles LP owns 127,725 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Wellington Shields Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Mngmt Lc reported 65,048 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. State Street reported 2.26 million shares stake. The Massachusetts-based Cambridge has invested 0.13% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Cibc Ww Markets Corp accumulated 18,800 shares.

More notable recent West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Share Price Has Gained 186%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Cheery Results For Sage’s Depression Drug, UniQure Offering, Axsome Aces Study Of Headache Drug – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Forget the Inverted Yield Curve, These 3 Stocks Just Hit All-Time Highs – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04B and $11.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 44,540 shares to 771,800 shares, valued at $157.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 60,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 665,597 shares, and cut its stake in Argo Group International Holdi (NASDAQ:AGII).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft acquires Movere – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy: MSFT, UPS and PANW – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MSFT, RE, KMX – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Edtech Battle Heating Up: GOOGL, MSFT, AMZN & AAPL to Watch – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 09/05/2019: WORK, QTT, PANW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt reported 3.26% stake. Sigma Investment Counselors has invested 1.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Heritage Corp stated it has 2.84% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sonata Group Inc invested 2.05% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 11,561 are owned by First Business Fincl Ser Incorporated. Creative Planning reported 0.6% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 4.72 million shares. Hugh Johnson Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 19,007 shares. Lipe And Dalton owns 11,188 shares. American Assets Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 2.65% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 7.80 million shares. Arkansas-based Greenwood Gearhart has invested 0.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Ledyard Natl Bank has 3.18% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 177,445 shares. Hengehold Cap Llc accumulated 0.71% or 27,692 shares. Comerica Financial Bank reported 1.79 million shares or 1.95% of all its holdings.

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32 billion and $3.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8,475 shares to 171,168 shares, valued at $23.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 7,667 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,387 shares, and has risen its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).