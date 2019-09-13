Holder Centurylink Investment Management Company Has Raised Omnicom Group (OMC) Stake; As Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Share Price Declined, Wbi Investments Has Trimmed by $1.13 Million Its Position

Wbi Investments Inc decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 17.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc sold 113,008 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 547,809 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.60 million, down from 660,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.41. About 83,931 shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 10/05/2018 – FORD SHOULD LARGELY RECOVER FROM SUPPLIER DISRUPTION: MOODY’S; 23/03/2018 – Archinect: Detroit’s abandoned Michigan Central Station may soon be bought and redeveloped by Ford; 10/04/2018 – QBE SAYS CFO MICHAEL FORD LEAVING CO; 25/04/2018 – BEIJING-FORD’S FLEET SAYS FORD DOES NOT PLAN TO INCREASE EXPORTS TO CHINA FROM U.S. IF DUTIES ON IMPORTED CARS LOWERED; 27/03/2018 – The new Uber driverless vehicle is armed with only one roof-mounted lidar sensor compared with seven lidar units on the older Ford Fusion models Uber employed; 23/05/2018 – Ford Honors Federal-Mogul Powertrain at 20th Annual World Excellence Awards; 01/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Ford Credit Canada Tap of 2020 FRN, New 5Y Fixed; 21/03/2018 – IBD: GM, Ford, Fiat Chrysler Rise As Trump Wobbles On This Key Nafta Demand; 27/03/2018 – Mexico’s Alfa says sells part of Eagle Ford Shale; 25/04/2018 – SUNDANCE ENERGY AUSTRALIA LTD – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF CERTAIN EAGLE FORD ASSETS FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF ABOUT US$220.1 MLN

Centurylink Investment Management Company increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 85.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company bought 8,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 19,056 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.56M, up from 10,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $81.59. About 28,034 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 26/04/2018 – Jenny Glover Joins Juniper Park\TBWA as Executive Creative Director; 04/04/2018 – Omnicom’s DAS Group Forms Specialty Marketing Practice Area, Stacey Hightower Named CEO; 12/03/2018 – Omnicom’s GSD&M ldea City wins $741 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 24/05/2018 – OMNICOM HOLDERS BACK PROPOSAL ON THRESHOLD FOR CALLING MEETINGS; 17/04/2018 – Ad firm Omnicom’s revenue rises 1.2 pct; 22/05/2018 – Omnicom Group Inc. Declares Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ Omnicom Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMC); 17/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Names BBDO Worldwide as New Creative Agency of Record; 23/05/2018 – Omnicom Creates Global Experiential Practice Area; 16/04/2018 – IRI and Omnicom Media Group Announce Preferred Partnership for Omnicom Media Group’s Annalect Data and Analytics Division

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 59 investors sold F shares while 240 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 1.89 billion shares or 2.91% more from 1.83 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.1% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Fruth Investment holds 0.11% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) or 26,150 shares. Hourglass Cap Limited holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 11,500 shares. Korea Invest owns 1.33M shares. Whitnell And Company has 0% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 1,000 shares. Manchester Capital Ltd Liability Corp, a Vermont-based fund reported 6,993 shares. Oregon-based Becker Cap Mgmt has invested 1.29% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.05% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Raymond James And Associate invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Acg Wealth has 19,321 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma reported 0% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Japan-based Fukoku Mutual Life has invested 0.02% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Csat Investment Advisory Lp accumulated 75,006 shares. Bp Public Limited Co reported 412,000 shares. Carret Asset Management Limited Co stated it has 10,854 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.29 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.16 billion for 8.11 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.38% negative EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $8.29 million activity. Another trade for 840,962 shares valued at $8.00 million was bought by FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR. THORNTON JOHN L had bought 10,200 shares worth $100,038.

Wbi Investments Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 64,567 shares to 98,168 shares, valued at $3.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 154,488 shares in the quarter, for a total of 265,023 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold OMC shares while 195 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.67 million shares or 0.05% less from 220.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 6,758 are held by Invest House Limited Liability Corporation. Cooke & Bieler Ltd Partnership has 1.78% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 1.24 million shares. Bartlett Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 62 shares. Qci Asset Management New York holds 0% or 300 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning holds 6,992 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amf Pensionsforsakring accumulated 0.25% or 313,779 shares. Howe Rusling Incorporated stated it has 0% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). 600,103 are owned by River Road Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada holds 113 shares. Signaturefd Ltd holds 0.01% or 1,870 shares. Bridges Investment Mngmt holds 18,824 shares. Moreover, Natixis Advisors Lp has 0.02% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Utd Services Automobile Association invested in 0.08% or 387,098 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) reported 2,327 shares. Ashfield Ptnrs Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% stake.