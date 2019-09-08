Holder Centurylink Investment Management Company Has Lifted Verizon Communications (VZ) Position; As Highwoods Properties (HIW) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Eagle Asset Management Trimmed Stake by $3.05 Million

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW) by 19.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 66,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% . The institutional investor held 273,738 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.81M, down from 340,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Highwoods Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $43.59. About 520,249 shares traded. Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has declined 6.15% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HIW News: 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Declares Quarterly Dividends

Centurylink Investment Management Company increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 216.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company bought 39,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 57,038 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37M, up from 17,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.06. About 8.50M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Said to Face U.S. Probe Over Mobile Technology; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Said to Investigate AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: $234M IN 1Q CONNECTED VEHICLE REVENUE; 12/04/2018 – RealSelf Appoints First Chief Marketing Officer; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: BOOST SO ALL 2.946% NOTES DUE 2022 VALIDLY TENDERED; 30/04/2018 – TIM ARMSTRONG SAYS IT’S BUSINESS AS USUAL AT VERIZON; 10/04/2018 – $S $TMUS restart merger talks. $VZ $T $S $TMUS soaring; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – EXPECT TO SEE CO CONTINUE ADDING TO DIGITAL RIGHTS PORTFOLIO TO DISTRIBUTE ACROSS VARIOUS YAHOO! PLATFORMS, OATH PLATFORMS GOING FORWARD; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will end on June 11 – FCC

More notable recent Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just 2 Days – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Highwoods to Release 2019 Second Quarter Results Tuesday, July 23rd – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Highwoods to Present at Nareit’s REITweek: 2019 Investor Conference – GlobeNewswire” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Highwoods Properties (NYSE: HIW) starting construction of newest Brentwood office building – Nashville Business Journal” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Highwoods Provides Information on Laser Spine Institute – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 03, 2019.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $18.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 33,157 shares to 406,054 shares, valued at $27.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 42,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 270,009 shares, and has risen its stake in Ericsson (Lm) Tel (NASDAQ:ERIC).

Analysts await Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.86 per share. HIW’s profit will be $88.51M for 12.67 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Highwoods Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.96 in 2018Q4.