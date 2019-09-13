Holder Centre Asset Management Has Lifted Visa (V) Holding; Shareholder Mason Street Advisors Upped Semtech (SMTC) Position

Mason Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Semtech Corp (SMTC) by 68.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc bought 14,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% . The institutional investor held 35,540 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.71 million, up from 21,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Semtech Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $48.95. About 432,893 shares traded. Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) has risen 11.78% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SMTC News: 14/03/2018 – SEMTECH 4Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 41C; 30/05/2018 – SEMTECH CORP QUARTERLY NET SALES $130.4 MLN VS $143.8 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Semtech 1Q EPS 18c; 10/05/2018 – Semtech Releases Next-Generation LinkCharge® 20 Series Wireless Charging Platform; 12/04/2018 – Semtech Releases Next-Generation LinkCharge® LP (Low Power) Wireless Charging Platform; 05/04/2018 – Semtech and loTsens Deliver a Smart Water Solution for Smart City Pilot in Spain; 03/05/2018 – SEMTECH REPORTS ACCELERATED VESTING OF COMCAST WARRANT; 22/03/2018 – Semtech Announces Technology Sponsorship of Startups Ventura County; 14/03/2018 – SEMTECH CORP QTRLY GAAP SHR LOSS $0.02; 30/05/2018 – Semtech Sees 2Q Adj EPS 50c-Adj EPS 58c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold SMTC shares while 59 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 63.99 million shares or 2.95% more from 62.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Incorporated reported 1.43M shares stake. Fiera Cap Corp invested in 0.12% or 632,524 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Co, Illinois-based fund reported 26,320 shares. Franklin Resource Inc has 188,602 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 17,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Reilly Finance Advisors Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Highstreet Asset Management has invested 0% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Moreover, Cwm Limited Liability has 0% invested in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.08% invested in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) for 1.52M shares. Silvercrest Asset Limited Co invested in 0.43% or 965,777 shares. Brinker Cap holds 19,210 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Palisade Cap Management Ltd Liability Nj has invested 0.8% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0% invested in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 0.01% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Llc owns 35,540 shares.

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,789 shares to 86,987 shares, valued at $16.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17,501 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 610,506 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.