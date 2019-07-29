Holder Centre Asset Management Has Lifted Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Holding; As U S G (USG) Shares Were Volatile, Holder Barnett & Company Has Trimmed Its Holding

Centre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 36.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc bought 28,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 106,960 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.48M, up from 78,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $47.97. About 584,017 shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 29.83% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.26% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 21/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 21/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $132; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – QTRLY DAILY PRODUCTION AVERAGED 206.1 MBOE VS 177.2 MBOE; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Net $186.3M; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION & CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CIMAREX AGREES TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570 MILLION; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 M; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co

Barnett & Company Inc decreased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 95.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barnett & Company Inc sold 22,172 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43,000, down from 23,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barnett & Company Inc who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 26/03/2018 – USG Board: Offer ‘Not in Best Interests of All USG’s Shareholders’; 26/03/2018 – USG Rejects Buyout Offer But Courting Likely Not Over — 3rd Update; 26/03/2018 – USG HOLDER KNAUF MADE $40.10 SHR PROPOSAL FOR USG IN NOV. 2017; 26/04/2018 – USG REITERATES KNAUF’S BID DOESN’T REFLECT INTRINSIC VALUE; 16/04/2018 – Knauf Criticizes USG for Not Providing Current Stocklist Materials, Still Hopes for ‘Constructive Discussion’ About $42/Shr Offer; 13/04/2018 – USG BOARD DISCUSSES KNAUF CAMPAIGN IN FILING; 26/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway: Proposed Granting Knauf Option to Buy Berkshire’s USG Stake; 10/04/2018 – USG DETRERMINES KNAUF PROPOSAL `SIGNIFICANTLY UNDERVALUES’ CO; 26/03/2018 – USG Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway Owns 30.8% Stake in USG Corp

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold USG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 102.54 million shares or 0.11% more from 102.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions stated it has 0% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Barclays Plc holds 362,312 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.04% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.05% or 128,207 shares in its portfolio. Halcyon Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 540,787 shares. State Street invested 0% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Alpine Assoc Mgmt has invested 2.5% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Barnett & Com holds 1,000 shares. Harris Associate Limited Partnership owns 0.13% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 1.64 million shares. Westpac Banking Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Bancshares Of America Corp De has 461,239 shares. 47,390 are owned by Aperio Gp Lc. Walleye Trading accumulated 96,823 shares. Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 3.77M shares. Shine Investment Advisory Service has 0.05% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 2,399 shares.

Barnett & Company Inc, which manages about $382.43 million and $175.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,800 shares to 3,480 shares, valued at $668,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold XEC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 90.68 million shares or 1.48% less from 92.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Century Companies holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 1.85M shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Com Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 2,083 shares. Captrust Advisors has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 5,295 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Savings Bank holds 0.02% or 11,875 shares in its portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.01% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Mraz Amerine And Inc accumulated 41,205 shares. Company Bancorporation has invested 0% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Etrade Capital Ltd Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 4,416 shares. Vr Advisory Svcs Limited invested in 7,880 shares. Oppenheimer Asset owns 0% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 251 shares. British Columbia has invested 0.07% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Waddell Reed Finance invested in 0.09% or 502,811 shares. 160,212 were reported by Carmignac Gestion. Rampart Invest Management Commerce Lc holds 0.01% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) or 901 shares.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $9,617 activity.