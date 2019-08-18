Holder Centre Asset Management Boosted Visa (V) Stake; As Southern Co (SO) Share Value Rose, Verity Asset Management Raised by $1.83 Million Its Stake

Centre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Visa (V) by 3.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 55,570 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.68 million, up from 53,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Visa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $178.23. About 8.16M shares traded or 16.10% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Cross Border Volume Growth 11%; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Net $2.6B; 10/04/2018 – SafeBreach Expands Visa Partnership for Deeper Threat Intelligence Integration in Breach and Attack Simulation; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 08/05/2018 – VISA INC – EXPANDING VISA DIRECT IN CANADA; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q EPS $1.11; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the lberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel Bookings to Europe; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the Iberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Transactions Processed 29.3B; 09/04/2018 – VFS Global Expands Finland Visa Services Network to Hong Kong

Verity Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 251.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc bought 35,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 50,062 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59 million, up from 14,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $57.48. About 6.26M shares traded or 42.98% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 03/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S FARLEY 1 REACTOR RISES TO 14% FROM 1%: NRC; 28/03/2018 – Gaskell West 1 Solar Facility in California begins commercial operation; 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO; 25/05/2018 – Georgia Power kicks off summer with new water safety PSA; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. PLANS TO COMPLETE STAKE SALE IN SOLAR MID-2018; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion; 13/03/2018 – Georgia Power renewable growth to continue throughout 2018; 07/05/2018 – Southern Company Plans Five-Year, $35 Billion Capital Program, an Industrial Info News Alert; 10/05/2018 – Southern Co: New Construction Milestones Reached at Vogtle Nuclear Expansion

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on January 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “How To Play Visa – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buy Visa: Great Total Return And A Cash Machine – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will Visa Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. De Burlo Incorporated accumulated 3.53% or 111,983 shares. Moreover, Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Northside Cap Management Lc accumulated 0.79% or 12,760 shares. 3,431 were accumulated by Howe & Rusling Inc. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.99% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 32,310 are held by Parsons Cap Management Inc Ri. Private Wealth Prns Limited Liability Corporation has 5.6% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Qci Asset Mgmt Ny reported 990 shares stake. Aviance Cap Prns Llc owns 34,507 shares. Warren Averett Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 2,402 shares. Lenox Wealth reported 0.05% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Manchester Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 5,048 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Smith Salley Associate owns 79,465 shares for 2% of their portfolio. Jane Street Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 527,433 shares. Pinebridge LP invested in 0.9% or 284,760 shares.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,380 activity.