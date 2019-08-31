Holder Cedar Rock Capital LTD Lifted Starbucks (SBUX) Stake; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holder Grimes & Company Trimmed Holding as Stock Declined

Cedar Rock Capital Ltd increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd bought 88,044 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 9.97 million shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $741.41M, up from 9.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $96.56. About 5.21 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Hidden cam found in Starbucks bathroom for second time; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEES FY18 COMP SALES AT LOW END OF 3%-5%; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE/STARBUCKS PACT EXCLUDES READY-TO-DRINK COFFEE,TEA, JUICE; 15/05/2018 – Starbucks Plans to Reach 200 Reserve Bar Stores By End of FY18; 26/04/2018 – Young people are dumping Starbucks ahead of earnings; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO SAYS STARBUCKS ALLIANCE IS NOT A DEFENSIVE MOVE; 15/05/2018 – SUPREME APPOINTS COLIN MOORE, FORMER PRESIDENT OF STARBUCKS CANADA, TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 09/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS FORMER CEO ORIN SMITH DIED MARCH 1; 01/05/2018 – Starbucks Turns to Top California Court to Axe `Trifling’ Claims; 07/05/2018 – Nestle pays $7.15bn in Starbucks marketing tie-up

Grimes & Company Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 1.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc sold 6,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 316,531 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.09M, down from 322,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.25M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 07/03/2018 – Cisco’s Bee Kheng Tay Discusses Companies Growth Prospects (Video); 17/04/2018 – Internet networking company Cisco is looking toward a world powered by the 5G wireless standard; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Net $2.69B; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Operating Margin Rate 29.5% – 30.5%; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers; 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Stock Market Today: GE, Cisco and Canopy Make Wild Moves – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Cisco (CSCO) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/26/2019: PBI, GPRO, JT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: KEYS, OPRA, WUBA, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What the Acacia Acquisition Means for Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mairs And Pwr owns 37,184 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Wetherby Asset has 0.82% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 121,242 shares. Brighton Jones Lc invested in 46,322 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 11.18M shares. Edgestream Prns LP holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 9,806 shares. E&G Advisors Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 19,785 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag owns 3,980 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Penbrook Management Limited Liability reported 26,700 shares stake. Buckhead Cap Mgmt Ltd invested in 184,903 shares or 3.11% of the stock. Ronna Sue Cohen invested in 4.43% or 6.57M shares. Veritable Limited Partnership invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Private Trust Na has 0.83% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 74,064 shares. Polaris Greystone Gp Ltd Liability Corp owns 7,761 shares. Essex Financial Services holds 85,016 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63 billion and $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P 500 (IVV) by 28,255 shares to 127,258 shares, valued at $36.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 76,782 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,687 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. De Burlo Gru has invested 2.06% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Fincl Advisory Serv holds 0.07% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 4,795 shares. Guggenheim Cap Lc holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 626,273 shares. Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Park Circle Communications accumulated 196,600 shares or 10.34% of the stock. Hudson Valley Advsrs Inc Adv accumulated 35,706 shares. Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability accumulated 105,690 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 0.16% stake. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated has 1.19% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 1.10 million shares. Smith Moore Communication holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 4,597 shares. Westend Advisors Ltd Liability Co accumulated 500,692 shares. Nuwave Lc stated it has 214 shares. Daiwa Sb Ltd accumulated 8,640 shares. Force Capital Lc holds 10,000 shares. Brookmont Capital Mngmt has invested 0.6% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Starbucks Lifts Forecasts as Strong Momentum Continues – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Safe Stocks to Buy While the Market Melts Down – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Stocks to Buy for $20 or Less – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Starbucks’ Digital Efforts Are Paying Off Nicely – Nasdaq” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Starbucks (SBUX) Remains Perky Amid the Volatility – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.