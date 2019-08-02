Holder Ccm Investment Advisers Has Increased Scansource (SCSC) Stake; John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) Shareholder Mathes Company Has Lifted Stake

Mathes Company Inc increased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) by 13.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc bought 3,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.78% . The institutional investor held 32,505 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, up from 28,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in John Bean Technologies Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $111.31. About 46,157 shares traded. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 8.17% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.17% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 01/05/2018 – JBT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $3.94; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q EPS 4c; 14/05/2018 – JBT Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS 80c-EPS 87c; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Begins Restructuring Program of About $50M; 18/05/2018 – Fruits & Vegetable Processing Equipment: 2018 Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Suppliers are Buhler, GEA, JBT, Krones, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 24/04/2018 – JBT Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Sees 2Q Revenue Up 22%-24%; 21/04/2018 – DJ John Bean Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBT)

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Scansource Inc. (SCSC) by 25.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc bought 44,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The institutional investor held 221,187 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.92M, up from 176,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Scansource Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $822.20M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $31.99. About 26,383 shares traded. ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) has declined 16.28% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical SCSC News: 08/05/2018 – SCANSOURCE 3Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 70C; 08/05/2018 – ScanSource Sees 4Q Adj EPS 74c-Adj EPS 80c; 16/04/2018 – Transition Networks Expands Technology Channel with ScanSource Partnership; 11/04/2018 – Salient Systems Partners with ScanSource Networking and Security to Offer Industry Leading Video Management Solutions; 08/05/2018 – ScanSource Sees 4Q EPS 48c-EPS 54c; 23/04/2018 – DJ ScanSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCSC); 08/05/2018 – SCANSOURCE SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 74C TO 80C, EST. 78C; 15/03/2018 MITEL EXPANDS PARTNERSHIP WITH SCAN; 19/03/2018 – Intelisys And ScanSource: UcaaS Sales Are ‘Off The Charts’; 08/05/2018 – ScanSource 3Q EPS 42c

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.81B and $596.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 1,737 shares to 1,842 shares, valued at $382,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,719 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold SCSC shares while 51 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 24.11 million shares or 0.98% less from 24.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 55,289 shares. Sei Investments Co reported 0% of its portfolio in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC). Aqr Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. 6,218 were accumulated by Campbell And Invest Adviser Ltd Liability Corp. Profit Inv Limited Com, Maryland-based fund reported 58,209 shares. Moreover, Ameritas Ptnrs has 0% invested in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC). Mackay Shields holds 13,580 shares. Icon Advisers Inc Company owns 44,700 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. 39,649 are owned by Arizona State Retirement Systems. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 16,403 shares. 88,351 are held by Brandywine Global Mngmt Limited Liability. Nordea Inv reported 230,429 shares. Savings Bank Of Mellon Corp, a New York-based fund reported 324,941 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corp has 26,910 shares for 0% of their portfolio. D E Shaw & invested 0% of its portfolio in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC).

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $122,760 activity.

Mathes Company Inc, which manages about $240.09M and $196.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 203 shares to 4,181 shares, valued at $7.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold JBT shares while 56 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 32.14 million shares or 2.65% less from 33.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 28 are held by Parkside Commercial Bank And Tru. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Lc has invested 0.47% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Conestoga Capital Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 1.85% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Rk Cap Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.79% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Camarda Advsr holds 0.01% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 29 shares. Invesco owns 662,226 shares. The New York-based D E Shaw And Communications has invested 0.01% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Renaissance Gru holds 0.02% or 4,480 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership accumulated 21,001 shares. Regions Fincl has 33 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bartlett Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). The Pennsylvania-based Brinker Capital Inc has invested 0.03% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Redmond Asset Management Ltd holds 8,423 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Bb&T Corporation invested 0.01% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 8 shares.