Holder Caz Investments LP Has Boosted Greenlight Capital Re LTD (GLRE) Holding; As Franklin Electric Co (FELE) Stock Price Declined, Channing Capital Management Cut by $24.25 Million Its Stake

Channing Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Franklin Electric Co Inc (FELE) by 64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc sold 515,937 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.12% . The institutional investor held 290,211 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.79M, down from 806,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Franklin Electric Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $46.52. About 47,201 shares traded. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) has declined 0.62% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.62% the S&P500. Some Historical FELE News: 01/05/2018 – Franklin Electric Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 03/04/2018 – Franklin Electric Appoints Paul Chhabra as Vice President, Global Product Supply; 01/05/2018 – FRANKLIN ELECTRIC SEES FY EPS $2.27 TO $2.37, EST. $2.23; 16/05/2018 – Franklin Electric’s New SSI Series Offers High Flow, Corrosion Resistance, & Increased Efficiency In Harsh Pumping Applications; 22/03/2018 Franklin Electric’s New Larger Little Giant® Aeration System Maximizes the Health of Bigger Bodies of Water; 21/04/2018 – DJ Franklin Electric Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FELE); 16/05/2018 – Franklin Electric’s New SSI Series Offers High Flow, Corrosion Resistance, & Increased Efficiency In Harsh Pumping Applicatio; 01/05/2018 – Franklin Electric Sees 2018 Organic Rev Growth in 6%-8% Range; 01/05/2018 – FRANKLIN ELECTRIC 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 41C; 01/05/2018 – Franklin Electric Raising 2018 Rev Guidance Due to Strong Start to Year in Water and Fueling Systems Segments, Better Than Expected Sequential Growth in Distribution

Caz Investments Lp increased its stake in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd (GLRE) by 1306.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caz Investments Lp bought 41,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.13% . The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $382,000, up from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caz Investments Lp who had been investing in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $382.94M market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.41. About 62,622 shares traded. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) has declined 40.78% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.78% the S&P500. Some Historical GLRE News: 11/05/2018 – Fiduciary Management Inc. Exits Position in Greenlight Capital; 18/05/2018 – Enel, Iberdrola Get Brazil Antitrust Greenlight for Eletropaulo Bids; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: DAVID EINHORN OF GREENLIGHT CAPITAL SAYS HE IS SHORT BOND INSURER ASSURED GUARANTY AGO.N; 15/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Odonate Therapeutics, Greenlight Reinsurance, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, GTx,; 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Capital Re Management Believes Greenlight Re Should Not Be Classified as a PFIC; 01/05/2018 – DAVID EINHORN TALKS ON GREENLIGHT RE’S EARNINGS CALL; 30/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT RE COMMENTS ON SUNESIS CAPITAL RESEARCH REPORT; 23/04/2018 – Greenlight’s David Einhorn Addresses Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 30/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital Re 1Q Loss $142.8M; 15/05/2018 – Greenlight Capital Discloses Holdings as of Quarter-End

More notable recent Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Einhorn’s hedge fund focuses on fewer, higher-conviction names – Seeking Alpha” on February 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Greenlight Capital Re Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “Greenlight Capital (GLRE) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Should You Give Einhorn The Green Light? – Seeking Alpha” published on May 21, 2018 as well as Thestreet.com‘s news article titled: “Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. Stock Downgraded (GLRE) – TheStreet.com” with publication date: May 20, 2016.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold GLRE shares while 22 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 16.47 million shares or 2.64% less from 16.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Fincl Services Grp Inc Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 202 shares. Mangrove Partners owns 224,532 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 42,345 shares. Georgia-based Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). 5,446 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Clear Harbor Asset Limited owns 77,516 shares. Geode Capital Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) for 367,096 shares. 3,137 were reported by Bankshares Of Montreal Can. Bbr has 0.02% invested in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) for 14,973 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) holds 0% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) for 161 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) for 2.13 million shares. Cordasco Fincl invested in 1,548 shares or 0.01% of the stock. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Moreover, Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has 0% invested in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) for 30,259 shares.

Caz Investments Lp, which manages about $304.25 million and $33.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Silver Trust (SLV) by 35,790 shares to 36,450 shares, valued at $522,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 14.06% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.64 per share. FELE’s profit will be $33.83 million for 15.93 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Franklin Electric Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.29% EPS growth.

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cyrusone (NASDAQ:CONE) by 28,667 shares to 144,800 shares, valued at $8.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 17,795 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,512 shares, and has risen its stake in Enersys (NYSE:ENS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 15 investors sold FELE shares while 52 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 32.65 million shares or 0.95% less from 32.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fruth Inv Mgmt stated it has 19,800 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Financial Bank has 8,564 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors L P, Texas-based fund reported 1.68 million shares. Fmr Lc holds 0% or 1,262 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Com Ny holds 14,151 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 51,014 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE). Hsbc Public Limited Co has 7,303 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 0.01% invested in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) for 51,933 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability holds 0% or 6,596 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Liability Company (Trc) reported 126 shares. Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE). Parametric Associates Limited Liability Company holds 91,709 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 27,837 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs has 0% invested in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE).