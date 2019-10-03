Holder Caxton Has Raised Alcentra Cap (ABDC) Position; As General Mtrs Co (GM) Stock Price Rose, M&T Bank Lifted Position by $33.26 Million

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 8751860% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&T Bank Corp bought 875,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 875,196 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.72 million, up from 10 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&T Bank Corp who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.96% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $34.68. About 12.64 million shares traded or 69.01% up from the average. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 02/04/2018 – GM KOREA PROPOSES SUSPENDING SECOND SHIFT AT NO.2 PLANT IN BUPYEONG – INTERNAL UNION LETTER; 31/05/2018 – SOFTBANK VISION FUND TO INVEST IN GM CRUISE IN TWO TRANCHES; 08/04/2018 – As GM union faces big job losses, South Koreans turn cold shoulder; 28/03/2018 – GM SAYS TAKING `CONSERVATIVE’ APPROACH TO AUTONOMOUS DRIVING; 09/04/2018 – California DMV: GM Cruise March 27, 2018; 21/03/2018 – IBD: GM, Ford, Fiat Chrysler Rise As Trump Wobbles On This Key Nafta Demand; 24/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: GM, S.Korea in talks to raise investment plan from $2.8 bln; 13/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: GM plans to start pilot program this summer that will allow car owners to rent out their vehicles through it; 31/05/2018 – General Motors: SoftBank to Invest First Tranche of $900M at Closing; 05/04/2018 – GM Workers Trash Korea CEO Office After Company Holds Back Bonus

Caxton Corp increased its stake in Alcentra Cap Corp (ABDC) by 4.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp bought 38,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.31% . The institutional investor held 838,840 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.03 million, up from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Alcentra Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.21M market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.87. About 47,432 shares traded. Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) has risen 41.88% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ABDC News: 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital 1Q EPS 25c; 10/04/2018 – King Street Is Said to Hire Alcentra’s Wheeler for European CLOs; 26/03/2018 – Dreyfus Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Distribution; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Had $13.4 Million in Cash and Cash Equivalents ar March 31; 14/03/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.28 PER SHARE; 09/04/2018 – Alcentra Sees ECB Tapering as Biggest Risk for High Yield: Q&A; 07/05/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE AT QTR-END $11.22 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Net Asset Value of $157.2 M, or $11.22/Share; 07/03/2018 Federal Register: Alcentra Capital Corporation, et al; 02/05/2018 – Alcentra Announces the Final Closure of Clareant Structured Credit Opportunity Fund III

Caxton Corp, which manages about $88.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mei Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 1.36M shares to 2.10 million shares, valued at $5.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold GM shares while 269 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 10.58% less from 1.16 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Miles Incorporated holds 13,971 shares. Greenwood Gearhart has invested 1.5% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Adage Cap Prtn Gp Lc stated it has 1.75M shares. Moreover, Cleararc Inc has 0.22% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Bridgeway Capital Mgmt, Texas-based fund reported 1.38M shares. Pinnacle reported 400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern Trust Corp invested 0.13% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0.14% or 1.54 million shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested 0.15% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Korea Inv holds 0.71% or 4.30M shares in its portfolio. Blackrock reported 90.75 million shares stake. Metropolitan Life Ins holds 0.14% or 199,004 shares in its portfolio. First Citizens Bank & Trust & Company has 0.04% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 8,505 shares. The Michigan-based Northpointe Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.79% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 3.85 million shares or 0.19% of all its holdings.