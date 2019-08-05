Holder Causeway Capital Management Has Raised Synnex (SNX) Position; Blackrock (BLK) Holder Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Lowered Its Holding

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synnex Corp (SNX) by 2.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc bought 32,812 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.89% . The institutional investor held 1.49 million shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.20 million, up from 1.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synnex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.34% or $5.12 during the last trading session, reaching $90.84. About 383,603 shares traded. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has risen 3.24% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 11/05/2018 – Synnex Technology Intl Corp. 1Q Net Profit NT$2.25B Vs NT$1.14B; 10/05/2018 – DATATEC – YEAR OVER YEAR DECLINE IN UNDERLYING EARNINGS PER SHARE AND HEPS RESULT OF SALE OF WESTCON AMERICAS TO SYNNEX WITH EFFECT FROM SEPT 1; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Launches Exclusive IT Reseller Community Focused on Technology Convergence; 08/05/2018 – SYNNEX THAILAND PCL – QTRLY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE 209.9 MLN BAHT VS 148.6 MLN BAHT; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – QTRLY REV $4.6 BLN VS $3.5 BLN; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Adds Microsoft Azure IoT Solutions to Offerings; 30/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hillenbrand, Synnex, CoreSite Realty, Orchids Paper Product; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX 1Q ADJ EPS $2.14, EST. $2.11; 20/03/2018 – Concentrix Opens New Center In High-Growth Jamaica; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP SNX.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc. (BLK) by 94.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc sold 9,239 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 572 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $244,000, down from 9,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $448.22. About 527,693 shares traded or 7.64% up from the average. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 09/05/2018 – BLACKROCK INC – AS AN ANCHOR INVESTOR AND KEY PARTNER TO ACORNS, BLACKROCK WILL HAVE AN OBSERVER SEAT ON ACORNS’ BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 25/05/2018 – BlackRock Says Turkey Lacks Options, Other Than Rate Hikes (Video); 12/04/2018 – BlackRock Reports First Quarter 2018 Diluted EPS of $6.68, or $6.70 as adjusted; 06/04/2018 – BLACKROCK INC REPORTS 12.5 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN DROPBOX INC AS OF MARCH 31 – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE WOHNEN: BLACKROCK TO EXERT INFLUENCE ON SPVY BODIES; 05/04/2018 – NIRI NY Explores Conscious Capitalism with John Mackey of Whole Foods Market and ESG Engagement with BlackRock and others on April 19th in NYC; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Hires Two Goldman Sachs Executives for Private Equity; 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK – IN QTR, ALSO SAW MANY CLIENTS ADAPTING TO TAX LAW BY SEEKING LIQUIDITY TO FUND FUTURE CAPITAL INVESTMENT OR MORE AGGRESSIVE SHARE REPURCHASES; 18/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock North Amer: Statement re Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR; 19/04/2018 – LEG IMMOBILIEN: BLACKROCK HAS 11.03% VOTING RIGHTS ON APRIL 12

Analysts await BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $7.09 EPS, down 5.72% or $0.43 from last year’s $7.52 per share. BLK’s profit will be $1.10B for 15.80 P/E if the $7.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.41 actual EPS reported by BlackRock, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.61% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shine Invest Advisory Incorporated holds 0.03% or 176 shares in its portfolio. 31,117 are owned by Victory Management Incorporated. Foster Dykema Cabot & Incorporated Ma reported 572 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 0.17% or 26,800 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough reported 4,717 shares stake. 16,246 were reported by Alley Limited Liability. Natl Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives, a Japan-based fund reported 7,168 shares. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested 0.28% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Associate has 0.13% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 345,018 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd holds 0.35% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 665,134 shares. Pennsylvania Tru reported 1.08 million shares. Eaton Vance Management has invested 0.02% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). 8,748 were reported by Capital City Tru Communications Fl. Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0.04% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake.

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc, which manages about $1.07 billion and $618.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Growth Etf (IVW) by 1,978 shares to 151,599 shares, valued at $26.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Etf (IWD) by 2,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,833 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Usa Quality (QUAL).

