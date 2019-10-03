Holder Catalyst Capital Advisors Has Raised Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stake; Ls Investment Advisors Raised Everest Re Group LTD (RE) Holding by $825,968

Ls Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) by 8.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% . The institutional investor held 42,119 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.41M, up from 38,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Everest Re Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $259.2. About 293,238 shares traded or 1.45% up from the average. Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) has risen 10.24% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical RE News: 16/03/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Everest Re Group, Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries; 25/04/2018 – Everest Re 1Q Rev $1.75B; 16/05/2018 – Everest Re Group Announces Dividend; 21/03/2018 – Everest Re Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirmd Everest Re Group And Subs; Outlook Stable; 11/04/2018 – Everest Re Group Announces Catastrophe Loss Estimate for First Quarter 2018; 30/05/2018 – Everest lnsurance® Announces ZERO® 2.0 Release; 09/04/2018 – EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF THE UNITED STATES LAUNCHES REINSURANCE PROGRAMME TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL $1 BLN IN LOSS COVERAGE FOR AIRCRAFT FINANCING DEALS -ARRANGER AON BENFIELD; 11/05/2018 – VP Doucette Gifts 466 Of Everest Re Group Ltd; 30/05/2018 – Everest Insurance® Announces ZERO® 2.0 Release

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 4.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc bought 10,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 239,462 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.39 million, up from 228,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $61.61. About shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $907M, EST. $619.7M; 22/03/2018 – Cheniere Faces Ruling on Gas Leak U.S. Sees as `Serious Hazard’; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi Holdings ‘BB-‘ Debt Rtg; 01/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy, Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC to 87.8%; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Makes Offer to Buy Rest of Cheniere Partners; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi’s Ba3 Rating; Outlook Changed To Positive From Stable; 21/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 21 (Table); 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q Rev $2.24B; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC Receives Merger Proposal from Cheniere Energy, Inc; 25/05/2018 – SABINE PASS LNG GETS FERC APPROVAL TO ADD FEED GAS TO TRAIN 5

