Holder Carret Asset Management Has Upped Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake; Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Has Trimmed Its Nvidia (NVDA) Stake by $687,002

Carret Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc bought 250 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,928 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43 million, up from 1,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $868.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $12.88 during the last trading session, reaching $1755.99. About 1.72M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/04/2018 – Red, orange or blue? These are the colors of Amazon’s new colored Echo Dots; 25/04/2018 – Amazon’s latest innovation allows it to deliver packages to customer cars with its Amazon Key program; 22/03/2018 – Periscope Data and Amazon Web Services Collaborate To Streamline, Simplify Analytics Workflow; 06/04/2018 – CNBC Now: EXCLUSIVE– Mnuchin to CNBC: Amazon’s practice of not collecting taxes from third-party sellers ‘doesn’t make sense’; 05/03/2018 – GAMESPARKS SAYS IT HAS BEEN ACQUIRED BY AMAZON – STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Munster on $AMZN: Easy math, Amazon price increase will generate $2B in pure margin annual revenue; 28/03/2018 – White House Says No Policy Change on Amazon Being Considered; 14/05/2018 – Amazon’s HQ2 Derby Dilemma: Go for Lower Taxes or Liberal Voters; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company Tech companies claimed the top five spots again this year; 19/03/2018 – Amazon adds former FDA head to healthcare team, sources say

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 35.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc sold 3,838 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 6,892 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, down from 10,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $161.69. About 4.66M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA and Arm Partner to Bring Deep Learning to Billions of IoT Devices; 27/03/2018 – NVDA: .@Nvidia is doubling the amount of memory on Tesla V100 to 32GB from 16GB. Available now. #GTC18 #GCT2018 #NVEnlighten; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 20/03/2018 – Nvidia Corp: Big Blue Touts Partnership with NVIDIA at IBM Think Confab -; 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and Al at the Nvidia GPU Technology Conference (GTC) 2018; 30/05/2018 – Acer Announces New Servers Powered by NVIDIA Tesla GPUs at GTC Taiwan 2018; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Halts Test of Self-Driving Tech Following Uber Crash; 04/04/2018 – Chinese Crypto Mining Hardware Putting AMD, Nvidia Under Threat; 02/04/2018 – Analyst slashes profit forecast for Nvidia due to plunging cryptocurrency prices

Carret Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.76 billion and $613.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 11,806 shares to 27,146 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11,702 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 236,771 shares, and cut its stake in Nestle Sa (NSRGY).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mngmt holds 2.25% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 70,959 shares. Oregon-based Confluence Wealth Ltd Llc has invested 0.85% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Allstate holds 1.41% or 29,354 shares in its portfolio. Grisanti Mgmt Lc has invested 2.32% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Alkeon Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 1.82% or 205,348 shares. Newbrook Cap Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 29,758 shares or 4.31% of all its holdings. Mckinley Carter Wealth holds 0.4% or 791 shares in its portfolio. Wedge Mgmt L LP Nc stated it has 0.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Woodstock Corporation holds 151 shares. Novare Mngmt holds 1% or 3,595 shares in its portfolio. Franklin stated it has 1.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tower Capital Limited Com (Trc) holds 0.59% or 5,491 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Markets stated it has 1.24% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Hawaiian Natl Bank accumulated 5,451 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp reported 92,377 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Holderness, North Carolina-based fund reported 6,901 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Ltd owns 4,095 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Argent Capital Management Ltd owns 6,170 shares. Arizona-based Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc has invested 0.22% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Hollencrest Management owns 1,136 shares. Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 0.11% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 268,132 shares. Cleararc Inc invested in 14,712 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Ins Communications The invested in 1.13 million shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.34% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Secor Advisors LP reported 1,152 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 9,886 were reported by Zeke Cap Advsrs Ltd. Private Harbour Inv Mgmt & Counsel, a Ohio-based fund reported 6,892 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt accumulated 10,934 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Finemark Bancorporation And, a Florida-based fund reported 1,261 shares. First Manhattan holds 0% or 1,407 shares in its portfolio.