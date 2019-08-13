Holder Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Has Lifted At&T (T) Stake; Yakira Capital Management Lowered Stake in U S G (USG) as Stock Price Were Volatile

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 77.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc bought 20,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 48,145 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 27,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $34.48. About 23.66M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 18/05/2018 – FOX Illinois: #BREAKING: Armed robbery in progress at AT&T in Springfield. More to come; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-‘AT&T HIRING MICHAEL COHEN AS A POLITICAL CONSULTANT WAS A BIG MISTAKE’ – CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON IN; 26/03/2018 – Dish Backs U.S. Case Against AT&T, Claims Threat to Sling TV; 25/04/2018 – AT&T earnings: 85 cents per share, vs 87 cents expected; 09/03/2018 – ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$26.95 BLN; 19/04/2018 – AT&T RESTS CASE IN U.S. TRIAL OVER TIME WARNER DEAL; 10/04/2018 – $S $TMUS restart merger talks. $VZ $T $S $TMUS soaring; 09/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S INNOLUX 3481.TW SAYS APIRL SALES AT T$19.7 BLN; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: SEE CHALLENGES IN SAT. TV, BUT GAINS IN ONLINE TV; 06/03/2018 – AT&T: Priorities for 2018 Include Closing Pending Acquisition of Time Warner

Yakira Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 18.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc sold 28,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 120,343 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.21M, down from 148,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 13/04/2018 – USG COMMENTS FOLLOW REJECTION OF KNAUF ACQUISITION OFFER; 26/03/2018 – Berkshire-Backed USG Rejects Knauf’s $5.9 Billion Takeover Offer; 26/04/2018 – USG REFUTES KNAUF’S MISLEADING STATEMENTS ABOUT THEIR PROPOSAL; 30/04/2018 – Glass Lewis Notes USG Board Has Failed to Communicate View on Value; 10/04/2018 – USG CORP SAYS KNAUF KG’S PROPOSAL IS “WHOLLY INADEQUATE, OPPORTUNISTIC AND DOES NOT REFLECT INTRINSIC VALUE OF COMPANY”; 26/03/2018 – Buffett’s Berkshire charts distinctive course in USG sale talks; 26/03/2018 – USG CEO: Expects Its Strategy to Drive Further Growt; 30/04/2018 – KNAUF SAYS ISS-GLASS LEWIS RECOMMEND USG HLDR VOTE “AGAINST”; 13/04/2018 – USG BOARD DISCUSSES KNAUF CAMPAIGN IN FILING; 26/03/2018 – Buffett-backed building products maker USG rejects buyout offer from Germany’s Knauf

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00 million and $349.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition L by 400,000 shares to 550,000 shares, valued at $5.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hometown Bankshares Corp (HMTA) by 33,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Aberdeen Emrg Mrkts Eqt Inm (CH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold USG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 102.54 million shares or 0.11% more from 102.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 45,751 were reported by Mirae Asset Invs Ltd. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.02% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). 26,745 were accumulated by Susquehanna Intl Llp. Regions Financial holds 0% or 1,500 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 16,447 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Karpas Strategies Llc stated it has 79,329 shares or 1.45% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc owns 685,407 shares. Alpine Associates Mngmt has invested 2.5% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Citigroup owns 114,051 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt accumulated 70,000 shares. Pnc Svcs Inc accumulated 0% or 26,253 shares. California-based Aperio Gp Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Co owns 89,910 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Highvista Strategies Ltd Com reported 61,962 shares. Panagora Asset invested in 0% or 2,300 shares.

More notable recent USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Knauf Completes Acquisition of USG Corporation – Business Wire” on April 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Berkshire Hathaway Q2 Earnings, Q2 Book Value Estimates – Are Real Buybacks Finally Here? – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Ormat Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ESCO Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results NYSE:ESE – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “David Herro Comments on USG – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.