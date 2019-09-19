Holder Carlson Capital LP Boosted Williams Cos Del (WMB) Stake; Melvin Capital Management LP Decreased Position in Gamestop New (Put) (GME) as Market Valuation Declined

Carlson Capital LP increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 16.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP bought 94,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 651,300 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.26M, up from 556,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $24.84. About 4.54 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s reviews Williams’ ratings for upgrade; affirms Williams Partners at Baa3, stable outlook; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS ANALYST DAY PRESENTATION ENDS; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement To Acquire All Public Equity Of Williams Partners L.P; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: CO. SEES A LOT OF OPPORTUNITIES IN THE GULF OF MEXICO; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: ROLL-UP WILL OPEN CO. UP TO A BIGGER INVESTOR GROUP; 17/05/2018 – Williams resubmits Northeast Supply natgas pipeline permit with N.Y; 30/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS WILLIAMS COS. AT ‘BB+’; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners See No Impact on Guidance for Dividends; 12/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – TRANSCO HAS FILED APPLICATION WITH FERC SEEKING AUTHORIZATION FOR ITS SOUTHEASTERN TRAIL EXPANSION PROJECT

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Gamestop Corp New (Put) (GME) by 44.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp sold 1.45M shares as the company’s stock declined 52.76% . The institutional investor held 1.80 million shares of the electronics distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.85 million, down from 3.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Gamestop Corp New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $416.11M market cap company. The stock increased 6.24% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $4.6. About 9.77M shares traded or 32.27% up from the average. GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has declined 72.65% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GME News: 28/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: PVH, GME, PRGS & more; 28/03/2018 – Looking to earnings, Walgreens Boots Alliance, BlackBerry, PVH and GameStop are all due to publish their latest financial reports; 16/05/2018 – GAMESTOP CONFIRMS RECEIVING TIGER MANAGEMENT LETTER: CNBC; 29/05/2018 – Variety: GameStop Exclusive New Nintendo 2DS XL Hylian Shield Edition Coming July 2; 29/05/2018 – Nintendo News: Legendary New Nintendo 2DS XL System Coming Exclusively to GameStop Stores on July 2; 28/03/2018 – GameStop Reports Sales and Earnings for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 and Provides 2018 Outlook; 07/03/2018 – Game lnformer magazine celebrates 300th issue; 16/05/2018 – GameStop Rally Fades Despite Investor Call for Strategic Review; 30/05/2018 – GameStop and Extra Life Host First-Ever Charity Event at E3 Benefiting Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals®; 11/05/2018 – GameStop Co-Founder DeMatteo Also Will Continue as Executive Chairman

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59B and $6.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) by 52,068 shares to 398,400 shares, valued at $6.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Range Res Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 711,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.60 million shares, and cut its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. 10,000 shares valued at $232,396 were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D on Wednesday, August 7. Shares for $234,653 were bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S. 10,000 shares valued at $273,275 were bought by CHAZEN STEPHEN I on Monday, May 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 446,128 are owned by Aviva Public Limited Liability. Daiwa Grp holds 47,981 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Spirit Of America Mgmt owns 2.42% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 574,532 shares. 13,910 were reported by Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd. Manchester Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 1,726 shares. Kings Point Capital Mgmt has invested 0.12% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Vident Advisory Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 19,141 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & owns 0% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 15,178 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0.06% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Hourglass Llc has 2.42% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 304,479 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company invested in 406,375 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Hamlin Capital Management Ltd Co holds 1.85% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 1.54 million shares. Panagora Asset Management stated it has 57,630 shares. Oakworth Capital stated it has 1,284 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dnb Asset Management As, a Norway-based fund reported 137,737 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 54 investors sold GME shares while 44 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 121.60 million shares or 14.80% more from 105.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Magnetar Financial Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 40,795 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 14,600 shares in its portfolio. Euclidean Tech Llc reported 80,762 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP holds 0% in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) or 2,900 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board owns 0.01% invested in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) for 1.18 million shares. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De holds 201,277 shares. 2.45 million are owned by Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Limited Liability. Connor Clark And Lunn Ltd holds 0.02% or 680,486 shares in its portfolio. Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0% in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). Camelot Portfolios Lc reported 0.24% of its portfolio in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). Raymond James & Assocs owns 11,915 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset stated it has 44,500 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. United Automobile Association has 0% invested in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). Tci Wealth accumulated 165 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) for 5,274 shares.

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 524,419 shares to 1.60M shares, valued at $247.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 700,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:NFLX).

