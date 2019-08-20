Holder Capwealth Advisors Has Upped Macys Com (M) Position; Tuttle Tactical Management Increases Position in Home Depot (HD)

Capwealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Macys Inc Com (M) by 4.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc bought 15,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 336,676 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.09 million, up from 320,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Macys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.28% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $15.44. About 14.98 million shares traded or 47.42% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: North Korea says may reconsider summit with Trump; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s lifts forecast, says ‘every week was good’ in first quarter; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes of WFRBS 2011-C5; 04/04/2018 – Macy’s CFO Karen Hoguet to Retire; 23/05/2018 – Macy’s Names New CFO To Succeed 21-year Veteran Karen Hoguet — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – Shine Bright At Prom With Fashion From Macy’s; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N FY SHR VIEW $3.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s 1Q EPS 45c; 30/04/2018 – Macy’s, Inc. Continues Expansion of Macy’s Backstage; 28/03/2018 – Shine Bright At Prom With Fashion From Macy’s

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 119.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc bought 26,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 49,596 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.52M, up from 22,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.50B market cap company. The stock increased 4.67% or $9.72 during the last trading session, reaching $217.67. About 10.97M shares traded or 179.52% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 25/04/2018 – WHSVnews: #BREAKING: 1 of the 2 Dallas police officers shot at a Home Depot yesterday has died of his injuries…; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Blames Weather for Sales Miss (Video); 15/05/2018 – Home Depot posts rare sales miss as delayed spring hits demand; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Shrugs Off Winter Blues; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Solid 1Q Results in All Markets, Categories Outside of Seasonal; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – ADOPTION OF ACCOUNTING STANDARD WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT CO’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OR RELATED DISCLOSURES; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Ama; 04/05/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Reaches Quarter-Billion-Dollar Commitment to Veteran-Related Causes; 24/04/2018 – KHOU 11 News Houston: BREAKING: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas

Capwealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $719.93M and $652.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carnival Corp Paired Ctf (NYSE:CCL) by 10,504 shares to 263,723 shares, valued at $13.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63 million and $497.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 88,271 shares to 54,667 shares, valued at $3.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ) by 29,689 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,995 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.