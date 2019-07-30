Holder Capwealth Advisors Has Raised Apple Com (AAPL) Holding; Greenhaven Associates Stake in Fedex (FDX) Raised by $3.70 Million

Capwealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 1.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc bought 1,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 141,089 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.80 million, up from 139,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $965.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $209.88. About 18.08M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/03/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS IN SUPPLIER RESPONSIBILITY REPORT; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Deal for Shazam Is Delayed in Europe Over Data Concerns; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Spoke at Taping of MSNBC Show to Be Aired Later; 30/04/2018 – DigiTimes: Apple to defer new MacBook Air production to 2H18; 26/03/2018 – Irish Examiner: Apple goes back to school with a new iPad in US; 29/03/2018 – JUST IN: Apple releases iOS 11.3, which lets users control iPhone battery settings; 20/04/2018 – Dow drops more than 250 points as Apple drags tech lower; 11/04/2018 – The Facebook CEO was ready to criticize Apple in his testimony in Congress over the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 07/03/2018 – APPLE INC – 250 SMELTERS AND REFINERS WERE DETERMINED TO BE IN APPLE’S CONFLICT MINERALS SUPPLY CHAIN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 11/05/2018 – Harvard Endowment Goes All-In on Apple, Microsoft and Google

Greenhaven Associates Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 0.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc bought 20,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.75 million shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $498.87M, up from 2.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $172.86. About 844,200 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 27/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – DEAL FOR FOR £92 MLN; 21/03/2018 – FEDEX COO DAVID BRONCZEK SAYS “KEY EVIDENCE” FEDEX GAVE LAW ENFORCEMENT LED TO IDENTIFICATION OF TEXAS BOMBING SUSPECT -INTERNAL MEMO; 21/03/2018 – James Cook: BREAKING Bomb squad in Los Angeles dealing with unexpected and unidentified package sent to LA address from FedEx d; 15/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – CO IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, MINI-TENDER OFFER/ MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTS; 26/03/2018 – FedEx: Tesla Trucks to Be Operated by FedEx Freight; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO SPEED 3 777 FREIGHTERS TO FISCAL 2020; 20/03/2018 – FedEx delivers earnings beat on more shipments, higher rates; 26/04/2018 – FedEx Office Survey Reveals Enduring Preference for Printed Materials in Today’s Increasingly Digital Environment; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES FISCAL 2019 CAPEX SIMILAR TO 2018, 2020 MAY BE HIGHER; 26/03/2018 – FedEx Reserves 20 Tesla Semi Trucks — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gp Limited Com reported 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Moreover, Dowling & Yahnke Limited Liability Co has 0.27% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 15,658 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 49,006 shares. Selway Asset reported 24,511 shares. The British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark Lunn Management Ltd has invested 0.04% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Palouse Cap Management invested in 25,200 shares or 1.76% of the stock. Btc Capital Mgmt reported 21,180 shares stake. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.13% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Principal Group invested 0.06% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Zevenbergen Invs Limited Company reported 3,275 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.15% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Horizon Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 1,158 shares. 626,153 are held by Manufacturers Life Company The. Hsbc Public Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 275,194 shares. Blume Mgmt accumulated 0.52% or 5,496 shares.

Greenhaven Associates Inc, which manages about $5.72 billion and $5.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 73,375 shares to 8.54M shares, valued at $353.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.34 million shares, and cut its stake in Airbus Group Nv (Eadsy) (EADSY).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $318,546 activity. $419,160 worth of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) was sold by MERINO JOHN L on Monday, February 4.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Capwealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $719.93 million and $652.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carnival Corp Paired Ctf (NYSE:CCL) by 10,504 shares to 263,723 shares, valued at $13.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.