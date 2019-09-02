Holder Capital Returns Management Lifted American Intl Group (AIG) Position; Dt Investment Partners Upped Position in International Business Machine (IBM)

Dt Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 23.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dt Investment Partners Llc bought 5,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 28,546 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.03M, up from 23,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dt Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $135.53. About 2.96M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 08/03/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re Notification of filing of document; 20/03/2018 – IBM Launches Watson Data Kits to Help Accelerate Enterprise AI Adoption; 20/03/2018 – Nvidia Corp: Big Blue Touts Partnership with NVIDIA at IBM Think Confab -; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM; 17/04/2018 – IBM: RECEIVED $810M IN SETTLEMENTS FROM TAX AUDITS; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q OPERATING EPS $2.45, EST. $2.42; AFFIRMS YEAR VIEWS; 09/03/2018 – IBM Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – While environmental credits are already traded, IBM and Veridium said that the current structure of the market creates too much friction; 14/03/2018 – EV GROUP – PLANS TO INTEGRATE IBM’S PATENTED HYBRID LASER RELEASE PROCESS INTO EVG’S FIELD-PROVEN TEMPORARY BONDING AND DEBONDING EQUIPMENT SOLUTIONS; 17/04/2018 – IBM: SERVICES MARGINS WILL BE ACCRETIVE IN SECOND HALF

Capital Returns Management Llc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 4038.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc bought 366,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The hedge fund held 375,135 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.15M, up from 9,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $52.04. About 4.57M shares traded or 18.44% up from the average. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 27/03/2018 – AIG SAYS CEO BRIAN DUPERREAULT’S TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $43.1 MLN FOR THE PERIOD MAY 14 TO DEC 31, 2017 – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – American International Group I CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 10 Wks; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms AIG Ratings; Outlook Negative; 13/05/2018 – After Troubled AIG, a Maiden Lane Tower Shifts to Consumer Debt Relief; 28/03/2018 – American International Group paid its new chief executive Brian Duperreault $43.1 million last year, a securities filing showed; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS ACTIONS TAKEN IN EXCESS CASUALTY “BECOME EFFECTIVE NOW,” BUT COMPANY TAKING TIME TO VERIFY – CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – AIG shareholders set to vote on pay package for new CEO; 11/05/2018 – VALIC Partnership with RetireUp Simplifying Retirement Investing for Advisors and Clients; 02/05/2018 – AIG’s Transformation Taking Time as First-Quarter Profit Falls; 25/05/2018 – AIG’s Small CLO Purchase Shows Risk-Retention’s Enduring Damage

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Is Red Hat still Red Hat? Longtime insider talks IBM transition – Triangle Business Journal” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The International Business Machines Corporation’s (NYSE:IBM) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Newswire – The AI Eye: IBM (NYSE: $IBM) to Contribute Tech to Open-Source Hardware Community, Honeywell (NYSE: $HON) Announces New Suite of Solutions for Smart Buildings – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “IBM Expands Cloud Capabilities in Latin America, to Help Companies Accelerate Shift to Hybrid Cloud – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Great Tech Stocks to Buy for the Future – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Summit Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 5,917 shares. Valmark Advisers Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 0.26% or 474,547 shares. Moreover, Wealthquest has 0.28% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 5,330 shares. 7,549 were reported by Evergreen Cap Ltd Liability. Pettyjohn Wood And White Inc has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Fcg Lc has invested 0.12% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Mcrae Capital Management invested in 2.96% or 50,401 shares. Godsey And Gibb Associates owns 2,240 shares. Texas Yale Capital accumulated 6,346 shares. Penobscot holds 0.47% or 15,816 shares. Cetera Lc owns 36,483 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Whittier reported 70,677 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Navellier Assocs Inc stated it has 0.29% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Srb has invested 0.07% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Dt Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $494.28 million and $710.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 12,125 shares to 7,530 shares, valued at $581,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership stated it has 8,067 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Washington Tru invested in 0.61% or 217,314 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability holds 117,971 shares. Tcw has 867,363 shares. 355 were reported by Oakworth. Kbc Grp Inc Nv holds 0.06% or 180,527 shares. 116,516 were accumulated by Calamos Wealth Limited Liability. Camarda Advisors Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Cibc Bankshares Usa invested in 19,767 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Finemark State Bank And Tru reported 0.03% stake. 427 are owned by Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc. Barclays Plc owns 2.39M shares. Sterneck Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 27,951 shares. The Vermont-based Trust Com Of Vermont has invested 0.01% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Nomura Asset Management Limited invested in 481,157 shares or 0.2% of the stock.

Capital Returns Management Llc, which manages about $186.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp (NYSE:ORI) by 203,275 shares to 295,673 shares, valued at $6.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Athene Hldg Ltd by 105,394 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 219,167 shares, and cut its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU).