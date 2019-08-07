Holder Capital Investment Advisors Upped Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Stake; Suncoke Energy Partners LP (SXCP) Holder Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Cut Its Holding as Market Value Were Volatile

Capital Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) by 13.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc bought 5,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 48,209 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92M, up from 42,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Works Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $149.02. About 1.36 million shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Suncoke Energy Partners LP (SXCP) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 39,010 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 211,193 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63 million, down from 250,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Suncoke Energy Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $573.68 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $12.41. About 1.16M shares traded or 485.27% up from the average. SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SXCP) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SXCP News: 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q Rev $350.5M; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q Rev $214.8M; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q EPS 13c; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY INC SXC.N – REAFFIRM FULL-YEAR 2018 CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE OF $240 MILLION TO $255 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT (BASIC AND DILUTED) $0.26; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 26/04/2018 – Suncoke Energy Partners, L.P. Declares Distribution Of $0.40 Per Unit; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy Backs FY Consolidated Adj EBITDA $240M-$255; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP SXCP.N – REAFFIRM FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA ATTRIBUTABLE TO SXCP GUIDANCE OF $215 MLN TO $225 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW EXPECT TO BE BETWEEN $122 TO $132 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold SXCP shares while 13 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 4.89 million shares or 74.36% more from 2.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Gru Llp stated it has 46,602 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bluefin Trading Ltd Llc owns 27,924 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SXCP). Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability reported 17,816 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Com invested in 0% or 17,969 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Company has 0% invested in SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SXCP). S Muoio And Com Ltd invested in 30,200 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Vertex One Asset Mngmt owns 24,663 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 6,782 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc holds 0% or 47,366 shares. 1,000 are held by Whittier Tru. Alpine Mgmt Limited Liability reported 86,820 shares stake. Ameriprise Inc stated it has 0% in SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SXCP). 60,582 are held by Perella Weinberg Capital Mgmt Lp. Citigroup holds 107,161 shares.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96 billion and $24.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CPS) by 44,340 shares to 92,442 shares, valued at $4.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hyster Yale Matls Handling I (NYSE:HY) by 6,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Stoneridge Inc (NYSE:SRI).

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Qual Pfd Inc Fd (JPS) by 175,174 shares to 15,704 shares, valued at $141,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 6,971 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,532 shares, and cut its stake in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM).

