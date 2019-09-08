Holder Capital Investment Advisors Has Upped Cummins (CMI) Holding; Villere St Denis J & Co Has Increased Abbott Labs (ABT) Position by $467,680 as Market Value Rose

Capital Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 51,109 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.07 million, up from 47,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $154.9. About 1.09 million shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 09/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 9, 2018 10:30:38 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 18/04/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Posts $187M Pretax Charge in 1Q for Expected Costs of Campaign; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 08/05/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.43, EST. $2.93; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 664M RUPEES; 03/05/2018 – CUMMINS INC CMI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $154 FROM $188; 14/05/2018 – Cummins Buys Navistar’s 50% Equity of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co.-Navistar Diesel Engine Co

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 2.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc bought 5,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 211,725 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.93M, up from 205,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $86.04. About 4.10M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – NEW STUDY WILL EVALUATE WHETHER TREATMENT WITH CARDIOMEMS MONITOR IMPROVES SURVIVAL AND OUTCOMES FOR MORE PEOPLE; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q EPS 23c; 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity(TM) S” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT-MINISTRY OF HEALTH LABOUR AND WELFARE IN JAPAN GRANTED NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT FOR CO’S MITRACLIP THERAPY TO TREAT MITRAL REGURGITATION; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT REPORTS POSITIVE OUTCOMES OF TENDYNE DEVICE STUDY; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS UNCLEAR IF FATHER KNEW SON HAD TAKEN THE TWO WEAPONS; 03/05/2018 – Abbott Expands Cardiac Arrhythmias Portfolio With FDA Clearance Of Advanced Mapping Catheter; 28/03/2018 – BIGFOOT BIOMEDICAL SAYS HAS COMPLETED $55 MLN SERIES B EQUITY FINANCING WITH NEW INVESTMENTS FROM ABBOTT, OTHER NEW & EXISTING INVESTORS; 02/05/2018 – ABBOTT’S XIENCE SIERRA GETS NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4,715 shares to 23,532 shares, valued at $1.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon (NYSE:VZ) by 7,083 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 275,241 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hgk Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.07% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Virginia-based Evermay Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.17% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Michigan-based Greenleaf Trust has invested 0% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). First Merchants Corp reported 34,854 shares stake. Invest Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,720 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Dupont Cap Management owns 13,657 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru has invested 0.07% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Salem Investment Counselors stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Girard Ltd reported 5,134 shares. The North Carolina-based Piedmont Investment has invested 0.38% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Community Fincl Bank Na reported 0.56% stake. Stanley accumulated 0.07% or 1,794 shares. Tru Department Mb Bank N A, Illinois-based fund reported 324 shares. Affinity Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.68% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Van Eck Assoc holds 0% or 591 shares.

