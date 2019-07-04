Holder Capital Investment Advisors Has Raised Lyondellbasell Inds (LYB) Stake; Carlisle Cos. (CSL) Valuation Rose While Fiduciary Management Lowered Position

Fiduciary Management Inc decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos. Inc. (CSL) by 1.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc sold 14,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.18 million shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $144.26M, down from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Carlisle Cos. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $140.03. About 208,670 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 28.67% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Rev $984.7M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Carlisle Companies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSL); 18/04/2018 – GM NAMES STEVE CARLISLE SR VP & PRESIDENT, CADILLAC; 18/04/2018 – GM Names Steve Carlisle Senior VP and President, Cadillac; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Companies Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Revenues; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. TO RATING ‘B’; 27/03/2018 – Natoli Engineering Enters Encapsulation Machine Replacement Parts Market with Carlisle Precision Machining Acquisition; 05/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Announces Director and Officer Changes; 05/03/2018 LAUNCH: CARLISLE FOODSERVICE $320M 1L TL FOR LBO; MTG MARCH 7; 25/04/2018 – Carlisle Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Capital Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Inds (LYB) by 12.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc bought 6,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 58,945 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96M, up from 52,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Inds for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $87.35. About 2.21M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 23/05/2018 – Evonik to kick off methacrylates business sale via Barclays –; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-LyondellBasell doubles plastics business with $2.25 bln Schulman deal (Feb. 15); 18/04/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – A. SCHULMAN CONTINUES TO EXPECT TRANSACTION TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF; 22/03/2018 – LyondellBasell’s Houston Refinery Marks 100th Anniversary; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Helps India Food Bank Leaders Fight Hunger; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell names Jacinth Smiley Chief Accounting Officer; 21/03/2018 – LYB GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A. SCHULMAN; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q EPS $3.11

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Summit Financial Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Co invested in 29,466 shares. Kwmg Lc holds 25,233 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Services Advisors invested in 57,715 shares. 818,195 are held by Great West Life Assurance Can. Adage Prns Gp Ltd Liability Corp owns 381,100 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation reported 7,865 shares. Us Commercial Bank De holds 0.07% or 282,026 shares. At Comml Bank has invested 0.07% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Sandy Spring Bank accumulated 8,997 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc owns 1,700 shares. Oppenheimer Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). 3,114 are owned by Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership. Loews Corporation has invested 0.1% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Peoples Financial Services holds 0.01% or 175 shares. Congress Asset Management Ma has invested 0.02% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB).

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hancock John Pfd Incme Fd Iii (HPS) by 20,985 shares to 10,786 shares, valued at $202,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,791 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,111 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “LyondellBasell subsidiary announces convertible special stock dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Square, Inc. (SQ) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “LyondellBasell: A Safe Buy In The Current Market Tumble – Seeking Alpha” published on December 27, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “LyondellBasell ends year-long talks regarding acquisition of Brazil co. – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63B and $15.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 636,943 shares to 2.52 million shares, valued at $284.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 1.11M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.94M shares, and has risen its stake in Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold CSL shares while 116 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.57 million shares or 6.91% less from 51.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 79,802 shares stake. Hbk Investments Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 3,462 shares. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank reported 1,025 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Citigroup Incorporated owns 22,506 shares. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 5.13 million shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 95,099 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 78,490 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Fort LP owns 4,107 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Company holds 0.04% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) or 42,312 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Co stated it has 3,400 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Harris LP has invested 0.28% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Private Na has 4,782 shares. Eagle Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 93,959 shares. Pzena Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.32% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $6.57 million activity. $3.63 million worth of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) was sold by KOCH D CHRISTIAN. 3,610 Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) shares with value of $438,615 were sold by ROBERTS DAVID A.