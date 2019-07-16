Holder Capital International LTD Boosted Netapp (NTAP) Stake; Spectrum Management Group Position in Darden Restaurants (DRI) Boosted by $1.47 Million

Spectrum Management Group Inc increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 137.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc bought 12,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,007 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 8,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $125.42. About 829,367 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 39.08% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.65% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Adj EPS $1.71; 27/04/2018 – DRI launches cybersecurity internship program in collaboration with SANS Institute; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN WILL NOT OFFER BUY-ONE-TAKE-ONE OLIVE GARDEN DEAL IN 4Q; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Darden’s IDR’s at ‘BBB/F2’; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Increases Fincl Outlook for the Full Fiscal Yr; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN TRAFFIC MAY BE HURT IN 4Q BY LACK OF DEAL; 25/05/2018 – FCPT REPORTS DISPOSITION OF DARDEN-LEASED RESTAURANT PROPERTY; 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $93; 17/05/2018 – Darden 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY COMP SALES ABOUT +2%

Capital International Ltd increased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 230.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd bought 8,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,757 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $815,000, up from 3,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $60.82. About 1.18M shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 4.17% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 12/04/2018 – NETAPP INC NTAP.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $70; 11/04/2018 – 45 Days to Go: 76% of U.S. Organizations Are Concerned About Meeting the GDRP Deadline; 21/03/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Joins NetApp Alliance Partner Program; 15/05/2018 – Broadcom, NetApp & SUSE Announce Production Availability of the lndustry’s First End-to-End NVMe over Fibre Channel Solution Enabling Groundbreaking Application Performance; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP 4Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. $1.01; 08/05/2018 – NetApp Hosts Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results Webcast; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.05; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP SEES 1Q NET REV. $1.37B TO $1.47B, EST. $1.42B; 18/05/2018 – NetApp, Inc. vs Intellectual Ventures II LLC | FWD Entered | 05/18/2018; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY REVENUES GROWING IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsr reported 0% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Keybank National Association Oh owns 12,793 shares. Moreover, Voloridge Inv Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.09% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Mesirow Fincl Investment Mgmt stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Cambridge Invest Research Advsr Inc holds 0.01% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) or 10,151 shares. Altavista Wealth owns 20,013 shares. Maplelane Ltd Com accumulated 80,000 shares or 0.27% of the stock. 22,127 are owned by Fjarde Ap. Kentucky Retirement invested 0.06% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 11,730 shares stake. Franklin Resource owns 52,181 shares. 641,965 were reported by Hs Mngmt Prtn Limited Liability Corp. Moreover, Synovus Finance has 0.25% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Bartlett Ltd Liability Com reported 998 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $164,169 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NTAP shares while 181 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 230.81 million shares or 0.67% less from 232.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Decatur Mgmt Inc has 0.95% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Comml Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0.02% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). First Hawaiian Financial Bank invested in 333 shares or 0% of the stock. Gulf Intl Fincl Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 0.08% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 64,710 shares. Goldman Sachs Group stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Company National Bank invested in 13,951 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability invested 0.06% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). 63,320 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Insurance Communication Ny. Sun Life Fincl Incorporated reported 421 shares. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Sterling Limited Liability reported 0.04% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). California State Teachers Retirement owns 424,924 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company has invested 0.07% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). 12,677 are held by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited. California Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.05% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $333,344 activity.