Holder Capital Advisors Raised Aaon (AAON) Holding; Brookside Capital Management Boosted Crown Holdings (CCK) Position by $27.62 Million; Stock Value Rose

Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Aaon Inc (AAON) by 6.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc bought 212,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.28M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $151.12 million, up from 3.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Aaon Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $50.66. About 148,007 shares traded or 8.75% up from the average. AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) has risen 58.10% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AAON News: 03/05/2018 – AAON Inc. 1Q EPS 8c; 18/05/2018 – Aaon Raises Semi-Annual Dividend to 16c Vs. 13c; 23/03/2018 – AAON REPORTS PRICE BOOST; 03/05/2018 – AAON 1Q EPS 8c; 18/05/2018 – AAON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 16C/SHR FROM 13C, EST. 15C; 16/03/2018 – AAON Announces Officer Resignation; 16/03/2018 – AAON REPORTS OFFICER RESIGNATION; 23/03/2018 – AAON Announces Price Increase; 23/03/2018 – AAON Announces Price Increase of Up to 5% on HVAC Equipment, Effective June 15; 06/03/2018 Aaon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Brookside Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 69.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc bought 511,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.25M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.26M, up from 739,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $60.22. About 1.09 million shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 34.77% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 23/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.35 TO $5.55; 03/04/2018 Crown Holdings Completes Signode Acquisition; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys 2.6% Position in Crown Holdings; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Investment Partners Exits Position in Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Net $90M; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Crown Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCK)

More notable recent Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Your Chance To Wear The Crown – Seeking Alpha” on September 29, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why You Should Buy Crown Holdings – Seeking Alpha” on October 22, 2018. More interesting news about Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) CEO Tim Donahue on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 65,416 shares to 104,561 shares, valued at $17.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 3,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,820 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (Call) (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0.01% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 43,750 shares. Washington-based Parametric Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Huntington Bank has 2,022 shares. Us Bank & Trust De invested 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 0.03% stake. Alps Advsrs Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability Company invested 0.02% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Prudential Financial Inc holds 0% or 7,785 shares in its portfolio. Group Inc One Trading LP reported 24,546 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 70,600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cobblestone Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.06% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Moreover, First Personal Financial Ser has 0.01% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 577 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 139,030 shares. Invesco holds 1.44 million shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp stated it has 36 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $6.90 million activity.

More notable recent AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AAON Water-Source Heat Pumps AHRI Performance Certified – GlobeNewswire” on August 30, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “AAON Hosts ASHRAE President at Norm Asbjornson Innovation Center Laboratory – GlobeNewswire” published on February 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT) – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “AAON Announces Acquisition Nasdaq:AAON – GlobeNewswire” published on March 01, 2018 as well as Achrnews.com‘s news article titled: “AAON Rings NASDAQ Stock Market Opening Bell – ACHR NEWS” with publication date: October 30, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 7 investors sold AAON shares while 46 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 37.11 million shares or 1.47% less from 37.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability reported 109 shares stake. 30,232 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Moreover, Citigroup Incorporated has 0% invested in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) for 23,576 shares. Michigan-based Ls Invest Advsrs Llc has invested 0% in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON). Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv invested in 0% or 9,557 shares. Oppenheimer Asset invested 0% of its portfolio in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON). Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) for 1,153 shares. Raymond James Financial Serv Advsr reported 0.02% in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON). Moreover, California Employees Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON). 120,337 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Swiss National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON). 1.85M were reported by Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON). Northern Tru Corp holds 0.01% or 692,077 shares in its portfolio. State Street reported 0% of its portfolio in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON).