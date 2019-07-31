Holder Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Increased Tjx Cos New (TJX) Holding; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Partnervest Advisory Services Has Raised Position by $354,220

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 24.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought 8,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,067 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, up from 32,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $55.06. About 1.22 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 19.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc bought 199 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,210 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, up from 1,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $934.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $8.94 during the last trading session, reaching $1889.59. About 1.80 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Seattle Times: Walmart seeks to take on Amazon in India with Flipkart; 26/05/2018 – Orlando Police scramble to defend Amazon facial recognition pilot. Via @verge:; 23/04/2018 – Inside Amazon’s Possible Plan to Build a Domestic Robot (Video); 14/05/2018 – Amazon Continues Investment and Growth in Ohio with New West Jefferson Fulfillment Center; 18/04/2018 – BEST BUY SAYS AMAZON AND CO SIGN EXCLUSIVE MULTIYEAR PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER NEW FIRE TV EDITION SMART TVS; 05/03/2018 – GAMESPARKS SAYS CO. ACQUIRED BY AMAZON; 21/05/2018 – Seller Labs Ignite And Feedback Genius Tools Now Available At The New Amazon Marketplace Appstore; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company Tech companies claimed the top five spots again this year; 20/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services launches ‘blockchain templates’; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is increasing the price of its annual Prime membership from $99 to $119

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Missouri-based Hm Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.61% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding Sa stated it has 161,396 shares or 2.4% of all its holdings. Alexandria Ltd Liability Corp reported 1,502 shares. Neumann Capital Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.44% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Stifel Finance has 1.22% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 242,653 shares. 770 were accumulated by Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt L P. Bainco Interest Investors reported 2.73% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wms Ptnrs Limited Liability has invested 1.16% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Financial Management Professionals Inc, Texas-based fund reported 94 shares. Dsm Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 3.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sunbelt reported 1,332 shares. Homrich & Berg holds 0.26% or 2,775 shares. Essex Invest Management Company accumulated 7,457 shares. Valicenti Advisory Ser reported 9,576 shares or 8.15% of all its holdings. Avenir accumulated 13,695 shares.

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $418.45M and $241.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 3,175 shares to 8,129 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 6,216 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,459 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cobblestone Cap Advsr Limited Com Ny stated it has 174,856 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. The Minnesota-based Kopp Advsrs Limited Com has invested 0.56% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Castleark Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 13,680 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Brown Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 8,240 shares. Factory Mutual stated it has 0.75% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 769,936 shares. Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 0.12% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Comerica Natl Bank reported 691,020 shares stake. The United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset has invested 0% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Jensen Inv Inc accumulated 2% or 3.16 million shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited owns 2.05 million shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Cordasco Financial Ntwk holds 0.01% or 202 shares. City Hldg has 2,396 shares. Intrust Bancorp Na holds 0.25% or 18,283 shares. Whalerock Point Prtn Ltd Llc reported 18,414 shares.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, which manages about $674.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 1,640 shares to 39,245 shares, valued at $7.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 4,786 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,814 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).