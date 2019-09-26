Holder Cantillon Capital Management Has Raised Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Position; Tiverton Asset Management Position in Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Decreased as Stock Value Rose

Cantillon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 20.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc bought 711,514 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The hedge fund held 4.26M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $245.57M, up from 3.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $51.48. About 1.57 million shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Ss&C’s Outlook To Stable; Affirms Ba3 Cfr; 16/04/2018 – SS&C Completes Acquisition Of DST; 23/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL -IN ACCORDANCE WITH PANEL STATEMENT 2018/3, DEADLINE REFERRED TO FIDESSA OFFER CEASED TO APPLY IN RELATION TO SS&C; 10/04/2018 – UK Takeover Panel: SS&C, ION Must Confirm Fidessa Intentions by April 20; 28/03/2018 – DST SYSTEMS, HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH SS&C; 05/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – OTHER PARTY IS SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC; 18/05/2018 – SS&C Announces Quarterly Dividend; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Says No Terms of Any Offer Have Been Discussed; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa confirms SS&C and lon counterbids in takeover battle; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES CONFIRMS IT DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER

Tiverton Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 63.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc sold 3,347 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 1,955 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $176,000, down from 5,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $99.57. About 420,492 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 29/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Displays Design and Test Solutions to Accelerate Millimeter Wave Innovation at IMS 2018; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Rev $990M; 30/04/2018 – Keysight First to Market with End-to-End 5G NR-Ready Channel Emulation Solutions; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 08/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honors Dr. Ravi Tandon with 2018 Early Career Professor Award; 01/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Releases 2018 Security Report Highlighting Cybersecurity Risk to Enterprise Cloud Operations; 11/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, to Spotlight Solutions at RSA 2018 that Prove Network Visibility Delivers Better Network Security; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES: $350M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and lnnovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $204.46 million for 22.84 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual EPS reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.84% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold KEYS shares while 154 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 154.67 million shares or 0.66% less from 155.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adage Partners Group Lc stated it has 0.04% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Millennium Mngmt Limited Company has 195,004 shares. Motco has invested 0% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Sandy Spring Bank & Trust holds 0% or 240 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Adi Mngmt Ltd holds 4.92% or 12,479 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 159,044 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0% or 2,377 shares. 179,763 were accumulated by Putnam Invests Limited Company. Jnba Fin Advsr reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Stephens Investment Gru Limited Com holds 0.09% or 52,787 shares. 87,125 were accumulated by British Columbia Investment Mngmt. Origin Asset Llp holds 24,700 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Fruth Invest Mgmt holds 0.91% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) or 25,218 shares. Dean Invest Ltd Llc holds 0.16% or 12,087 shares.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 8,199 shares to 13,682 shares, valued at $733,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD) by 4,814 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,620 shares, and has risen its stake in First Republic Bank/Ca (NYSE:FRC).

Cantillon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.49B and $9.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sensata Technologies Hldng P by 90,617 shares to 4.44 million shares, valued at $217.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 81,834 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.18M shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).