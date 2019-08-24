Holder Camelot Portfolios Lifted Marathon Pete (MPC) Position; As Hartford Finl Svcs (HIG) Share Price Rose, Prudential Plc Trimmed Its Stake by $5.83 Million

Prudential Plc decreased its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs (HIG) by 3.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc sold 118,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.12% . The hedge fund held 3.78M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187.87M, down from 3.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Hartford Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $58.1. About 1.81 million shares traded. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has risen 9.42% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HIG News: 26/04/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC QTRLY EARNED PREMIUMS $3,927 MLN VS $3,438 MLN; 30/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP – ON MARCH 29, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO $1 BLN FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED OCTOBER 31, 2014 – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES – EXPECTED AMENDMENT ON OR ABOUT MARCH END WILL ALSO AUTOMATICALLY REPLACE CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH AN AMENDED, RESTATED ONE; 26/04/2018 – The Hartford Reports First Quarter 2018 Income From Continuing Operations, After Tax, Of $428 Million ($1.18 Per Diluted Share); 26/04/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – AT QTR END, BOOK VALUE PER DILUTED SHARE OF $36.06 DECLINED 3% FROM DEC. 31, 2017; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hartford Financial Services Group , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIG); 14/05/2018 – York Adds Hartford Financial, Exits Qualcomm: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Hartford Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 30/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP-AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL ALSO PERMIT CO TO REQUEST INCREASE OF CREDIT FACILITY BY UP TO ADDITIONAL $500 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Hartford Funds Leads ETF Growth With 9.1% in Week

Camelot Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 57.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc bought 11,661 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 31,930 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91M, up from 20,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $45.76. About 5.97 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 24/05/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S RAND ZAR=D3 STEADY AT 12.41 AGAINST DOLLAR AFTER CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR BEGINS READING MPC STATEMENT; 26/03/2018 – Ghana MPC Statement on Rate Cut to 18%: Bank of Ghana Link; 09/05/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY, TEXAS CITY REFINERIES BACK TO NORMAL OPS AFTER POWER DISRUPTIONS; 30/04/2018 – MPC BOARD APPROVED AN INCREMENTAL $5B OF BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 26/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282781 – MARATHON PETROLEUM TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 22/03/2018 – Incident News: Marathon Petroleum Co, Mississippi River MM140; 10/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award; 22/05/2018 – ANGOLA CENTRAL BANK COMMENTS ON MPC MEETING CHANGE ON WEBSITE; 23/05/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES GILBERT, AZ WATER RESOURCE MPC UTILITY SYSTEM; 12/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY REFINERY COMPLETES MULTI-UNIT OVERHAUL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold HIG shares while 152 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 307.57 million shares or 2.18% less from 314.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Alpha Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) for 9 shares. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt holds 34,391 shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 19,000 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). 5,125 are held by Philadelphia. Rothschild Asset Us reported 0.59% in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Qs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 65,752 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Charter owns 9,875 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 92 shares. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al holds 0.04% or 110,220 shares. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Tcw Group Incorporated has 0.49% invested in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Department Mb Finance Comml Bank N A invested 0% of its portfolio in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG). Trust Of Vermont reported 1,019 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cipher Cap LP accumulated 105,885 shares.

More notable recent The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AIG Names Sabra Purtill as Deputy CFO, Head of Treasury, Investor & Rating Agency Relations, and Corporate Development – Business Wire” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What We Think About The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:HIG) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hartford reports 2-year $1B stock buyback, Q4 earnings beat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23 billion and $29.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 600 Small C (SLYG) by 5,600 shares to 9,800 shares, valued at $585,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 118,406 shares in the quarter, for a total of 539,857 shares, and has risen its stake in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG).

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:MPC) Debt Level Pose A Problem? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Midwest refiners eye boost from Laurel Pipeline bidirectional service – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Twitter, Skyworks And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 2 – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Why Low-Risk Refiners May Be the Best Way to Play Energy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26M and $239.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NYSE:NLY) by 49,755 shares to 88,620 shares, valued at $885,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 19,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,065 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T National Bank reported 88,806 shares. Trustmark Bancshares Trust Department accumulated 9,142 shares. Dubuque Bancorporation And Tru Co holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 37,962 shares. Capital City Trust Fl accumulated 21,207 shares. Cna Fin Corporation reported 1.65% stake. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager LP has 0.44% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 122,403 shares. Moreover, Regions Finance Corp has 0.02% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 29,784 shares. Maple Mngmt Inc holds 0.67% or 47,638 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Com holds 3,871 shares. Strategic Glob Advsrs Lc accumulated 5,917 shares. Prescott Gru Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 15,000 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Whittier Tru Com Of Nevada accumulated 0.07% or 15,576 shares. Hwg Limited Partnership holds 79 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Associates invested in 27,621 shares. 4,500 are owned by Tru Of Toledo Na Oh.