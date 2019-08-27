Holder Cambiar Investors Increased Lloyds Banking Group Plc (LYG) Stake; Franklin Covey Co (Call) (FC) Shareholder Osmium Partners Decreased Its Position

Cambiar Investors Llc increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group Plc (LYG) by 11.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc bought 4.41M shares as the company’s stock declined 20.92% . The institutional investor held 43.88M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.86 million, up from 39.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Lloyds Banking Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.0059 during the last trading session, reaching $2.3959. About 1.60M shares traded. Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) has declined 22.36% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.36% the S&P500. Some Historical LYG News: 25/04/2018 – LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC LLOY.L – CREDIT QUALITY ACROSS PORTFOLIO REMAINS STRONG. ASSET QUALITY RATIO INCREASED TO 23 BASIS POINTS LARGELY DUE TO EXPECTED LOWER RELEASES AND WRITE BACKS; 17/04/2018 – LLOYDS METALS AND ENERGY-GOT PERMISSION TO EXTRACT ORE BY SYSTEM OF DEEP HOLE DRILLING & BLASTING AND DEPLOYMENT OF HEAVY EARTH MOVING MACHINERY; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Lloyds ordered to pay bonus to ex-CEO Eric Daniels- FT; 17/05/2018 – lnquiry into Lloyds’ handling of HBOS fraud slips to late 2019; 19/03/2018 – Britain’s RBS planning digital-only bank – Sky News; 24/05/2018 – LLOYDS HOLDERS VOTE 20.78% AGAINST PAY REPORT; 25/04/2018 – Lloyds Bank profits jump 23% despite lingering PPI drag; 24/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LLOYDS BANK CORPORATE MARKETS PLC TO RATING ‘A-‘; 24/05/2018 – Lloyds hit by biggest bank pay revolt of the year; 18/05/2018 – Barclays to sell on $5 bln Irish loan book as mortgage securitisation returns

Osmium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Franklin Covey Co (Call) (FC) by 40.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc sold 138,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.12% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06M, down from 338,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Franklin Covey Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $519.84M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $37.2. About 2,873 shares traded. Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) has risen 45.13% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.13% the S&P500. Some Historical FC News: 04/04/2018 – FRANKLIN COVEY CO – REAFFIRMS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2018; 04/04/2018 – Franklin Covey 2Q Loss/Shr 20c; 01/05/2018 – FranklinCovey Launches New Leadership Development Solution: The 6 Critical Practices for Leading a Team; 06/04/2018 – Franklin Covey Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. Named to Top 20 Leadership Training Company List by Traininglndustry.com for Seventh Year; 03/05/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. and Mango Media Inc. Release New Book, Building a Winning Culture in Government: A Blueprint for Delivering Success in the Public Sector; 24/04/2018 – FranklinCovey Launches The 4 Essential Roles of Leadership; 28/03/2018 – Franklin Covey Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. and Mango Media Inc. Release New Book, Building a Winning Culture in Government: A Blueprint for Delivering; 08/05/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. Named to Top 20 Sales Training Company List by Training Industry

Osmium Partners Llc, which manages about $158.11M and $118.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spark Networks Se by 979,151 shares to 984,151 shares, valued at $15.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) by 1.55M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.60 million shares, and has risen its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (Call) (NYSE:RST).

Analysts await Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 184.62% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.13 per share. FC’s profit will be $5.17 million for 25.14 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.14 actual EPS reported by Franklin Covey Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -364.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold FC shares while 12 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 6.03 million shares or 0.76% more from 5.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 12,718 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corp holds 0% or 51,069 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc, California-based fund reported 68,504 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Limited has 0% invested in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) for 20,039 shares. Int accumulated 0% or 6,232 shares. 15,596 were accumulated by Wells Fargo And Co Mn. Vanguard Group Inc has 0% invested in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). Jpmorgan Chase And Co invested in 14,428 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup Inc holds 3,219 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) for 10,232 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 2,045 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York holds 5,726 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Osmium Prns Lc holds 11.05% or 516,750 shares. 400 are owned by Grp Inc One Trading Lp.

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42 billion and $4.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alamo Group Inc (NYSE:ALG) by 15,778 shares to 32,282 shares, valued at $3.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 10,058 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,408 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

