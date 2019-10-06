Holder Cambiar Investors Has Upped Home Depot (HD) Stake; Atika Capital Management Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Cut as Valuation Rose

Atika Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 56,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.57 million, down from 60,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – Cohesity Delivers Web-Scale Simplicity for Secondary Data With Microsoft Azure; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft denies auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India; 29/05/2018 – 10Fold Wins the Business Intelligence Group’s 2018 Best Places to Work Award; 06/03/2018 – Buildium and Tenant Turner Partner on Industry-Best Showings Coordinator Offering; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Server Sales Growth Muted — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Ayehu Wins 2018 TiE Award; 26/03/2018 – Coutts banker quits after report of harassment complaints in 2015; 23/04/2018 – T-SYSTEMS, MICROSOFT FORM PARTNERSHIP TO PUSH PUBLIC CLOUD SVCS; 11/04/2018 – EcoVadis Launches Next Generation Sustainability Intelligence Platform; 07/04/2018 – The ship had been discovered by a search team led by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen

Cambiar Investors Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 23.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc bought 40,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 211,087 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.90M, up from 170,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $227.93. About 3.02 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot -police; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot posts rare sales miss as delayed spring hits demand; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $3.98B; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – ATF HQ: BREAKING: ATF is responding to the scene of a officer involved shooting at Home Depot in North Dallas, Texas; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Home Depot, Cuts Dollarama; 17/05/2018 – Home Depot’s (HD) CEO Craig Menear Hosts 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting (Transcript)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baker Ellis Asset Ltd Liability Com, Oregon-based fund reported 63,637 shares. Clearbridge Invests Lc holds 24.22 million shares or 2.81% of its portfolio. Fenimore Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fragasso Grp Inc invested in 1.23% or 46,434 shares. Acr Alpine Cap Limited Liability Company, Missouri-based fund reported 846,055 shares. Advisory stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, London Of Virginia has 1.9% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Glovista Investments Lc, New Jersey-based fund reported 4,100 shares. Truepoint Inc owns 9,989 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Perkins Capital Mgmt stated it has 1.65% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kbc Group Nv reported 3.21% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Northstar Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 3.87% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hendley Incorporated has 92,059 shares for 5.78% of their portfolio. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Lc reported 193,507 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Co reported 841,062 shares or 3.53% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $509.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 29,000 shares to 54,000 shares, valued at $9.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zai Lab Ltd by 70,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42 billion and $3.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Banco Santander Sa (NYSE:SAN) by 25.36 million shares to 16,402 shares, valued at $75,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aircastle Ltd (NYSE:AYR) by 22,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,566 shares, and cut its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tiemann Invest reported 4,646 shares. Jupiter Asset has invested 0.15% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Numerixs Investment Techs has invested 0.27% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cls Invs Lc has 0.08% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cambridge Inv Advisors Incorporated has 179,523 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Deltec Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 37,308 shares. Fiduciary Services Of The Southwest Tx has 46,192 shares. Kistler, Alabama-based fund reported 2,985 shares. Gabelli Funds Llc owns 94,000 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Rmb Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). One Management Ltd Co invested in 0.61% or 17,215 shares. Wealthquest Corporation holds 0.13% or 1,666 shares. Cadence Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 22,378 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Auxier Asset Mgmt reported 27,526 shares. Moreover, Gsa Cap Llp has 0.08% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 3,457 shares.

